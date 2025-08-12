Must Watch OTT Releases (Aug 12-17): Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

Court Kacheri (August 13)

Court Kacheri is set to release on August 13 on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The legal drama’s star cast includes Ashish Verma and Pawan Raj Malhotra. A young, shy man struggling to step away from the support of his lawyer father. The story follows a twist when he joins the courtroom and meets with the dynamic nature of lawyers and the justice system.