Must Watch OTT Releases (Aug 12-17): Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More
This week brings binge-worthy shows that you can’t miss. Between August 12 to 17, these twisting plot dramas will be streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar. Whether you want to watch crime series, thriller drama, or documentary shows, here’s a list to lift up your mood.
Court Kacheri (August 13)
Court Kacheri is set to release on August 13 on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The legal drama’s star cast includes Ashish Verma and Pawan Raj Malhotra. A young, shy man struggling to step away from the support of his lawyer father. The story follows a twist when he joins the courtroom and meets with the dynamic nature of lawyers and the justice system.
Saare Jahan Se Achha (August 13)
Saare Jahan Se Achha is going to release on August 13 on the OTT platform Netflix. The thriller series includes Pratik Gandhi in the lead role along with Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni. An Indian intelligence officer appointed to prevent a covert nuclear threat focused on the 70s India era.
Andhera (August 14)
Andhera is set to stream on August 14 on the OTT platform Prime Video. The supernatural horror series star members include Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Karanvir Malhotra, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri. A terrific investigation that unfolds the dark truth of Mumbai after a girl goes missing.
Tehran (August 14)
Tehran is going to hit the screens on August 14 at the OTT platform ZEE5. The real event inspired spy thriller stars John Abraham alongside Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa. After a bombing near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, ACP Rajeev Kumar was appointed for a covert operation. Later, he got ditched by India and Israel.
Janaki V vs State Of Kerala (August 15)
Janaki V vs State Of Kerala will stream on August 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5. The legal drama features Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi. An IT professional from Bengaluru is stuck in a legal battle after a sexual assault.
Limitless: Live Better Now (August 15)
Limitless: Live Better Now is set to release on August 15 on the OTT platform JioHotstar. Chris Hemsworth returns to the screen with new daring challenges, which include performing live with Ed Sheeran, climbing an icy dam in the Swiss Alps, and experiencing Special Forces-like challenges.
Disclaimer
The release dates, cast details, and streaming platforms mentioned above are based on information available at the time of writing and may be subject to change. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest updates before watching.