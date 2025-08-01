  • Home>
  Must Watch: Top 5 Movies Releasing In August That Are Worth Your While: In Pics

Must Watch: Top 5 Movies Releasing In August That Are Worth Your While: In Pics

August 1, 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Son of Sardaar 2 (Image Credit: Mint) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Son of Sardaar 2

A high-octane sequel blending action, comedy, and family drama. Jassi returns to his roots, only to find himself entangled in a new generational feud. With Punjabi pride, slapstick moments, and larger-than-life showdowns, this film is a masala entertainer promising laughter, loyalty, and lots of flying turbans.

Dhadak 2 (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Dhadak 2

A poignant romantic drama exploring forbidden love in a deeply divided society. As two young lovers from contrasting backgrounds defy tradition, their passion ignites cultural tensions. Dhadak 2 promises intense emotion, heart-wrenching choices, and a fresh story of youthful rebellion in the face of societal constraints and caste politics.

War 2 (Image Credit: Youtube) - Photo Gallery
3/5

War 2

The next chapter in the adrenaline-charged spy thriller universe. Top agents face off amid global stakes, double-crosses, and explosive stunts. With fierce rivalries, shadowy threats, and globe-trotting action, War 2 raises the bar for Indian espionage thrillers in a battle where trust is the deadliest weapon.

Heer Express (Image Credit: Times of India) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Heer Express

A modern love story on wheels, where a spirited Punjabi girl meets a no-nonsense South Indian guy on a cross-country train ride. Cultures clash, sparks fly, and emotions run high. Amid laughter and mishaps, their journey becomes a heartwarming ride of self-discovery, unity, and love across differences.

Ajey: The Untold Story Of Yogi (Image Credit: Patrika News) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Ajey: The Untold Story Of Yogi

A compelling political biopic tracing the rise of Yogi Adityanath—from a young monk to one of India’s most powerful leaders. Set against the backdrop of socio-political upheaval, the film explores his ideology, struggles, and transformation into a force shaping modern Indian governance and Hindu nationalism.

