Must Watch: Top 5 Movies Releasing In August That Are Worth Your While: In Pics

Indian Cinema is set to bring about a new era of dynamic storytelling with a pumping blend of drama, romance, action, and politics. Taking place in the heartlands of Punjab and the corridors of political power, these future releases feature themes of depth that run deep into family legacies, divisions between two sides of society, fearless love, cultural conflicts, and the creation of a modern-day leader. One tale rekindles youthful aggression and bright humor, and the other one glows with the passion of young hearts that struggle against the Law. A tense spy drama and an amusing road trip by train will have viewers on the edge of their seats and will leave them smiling. Weighing the lineup, there is a tripping on a real-life change and impact. Taken in combination, all these films are sure to invite laughter and thought, as well as act as a signifier to the constantly moving Indian pulse of storytelling.