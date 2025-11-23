Naga Chaitanya Turns 39: Everything About His First Marriage, Divorce, Controversies & Second Wife
Naga Chaitanya turns 39! Explore his first marriage, divorce, controversies, and current relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala.
Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 39th birthday today. Fans and admirers are sharing words of love and birthday wishes for the star.
From Hyderabad to Stardom - Naga Chaitanya's Journey So Far
Naga Chaitanya was born in Hyderabad on 23rd November 1986. Naga Chaitanya made his Telugu film debut with Josh in 2009. Naga Chaitanya soon established himself in Tollywood as a sought-after actor who quickly engaged a large fan base.
His First Marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Celebrity Wedding
Naga Chaitanya married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2017. The wedding provided glamour and was an event attended by personalities from the film industry in a celebrity wedding hall.
A Shock Divorce Announcement (2021)
In October 2021, the couple announced their divorce approximately four years after their marriage. Although both actors clarified there was mutual respect for each other, fans were shocked to hear of the couple's instant separation. There was a bit of tension, as different personal aspects were cited in the announcement of their divorce.
Post Marriage News & Rumours
After separation, Naga Chaitanya was attached to some news & reports and very few images of him surfaced. He maintained an ultra-low profile while speculation & media commented on his personal life.
Finding Love Again with Sobhita Dhulipala
Later, he found love & chemistry with supermodel, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. By 2022, first public image of the new couple emerged and fans loved the resemblance between the couple.
Birthday Cheers to the Superstar
Today, fans and other celebrities have shared birthday wishes for Naga Chaitanya on his special 39th birthday. As of this writing, Naga Chaitanya is reported to be working on exciting film projects while enjoying a happy personal life with Sobhita.
Diclaimer
This gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All details are based on publicly available sources. The publisher is not responsible for accuracy or any personal opinions mentioned.