Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result 8th August (OUT): Check Friday Dear Meghna Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 08-08-2025 LIVE: The official results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be published today Friday, August 08, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.