Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result 8th August (OUT): Check Friday Dear Meghna Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 08-08-2025 LIVE: The official results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be published today Friday, August 08, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 40B 71324
DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 03048 18636 21447 24537 60155 66210 74303 81700 84244 91618
DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0407 0992 2826 3099 5538 6320 6328 6447 6843 9018
DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0577 0692 1521 2779 3034 6293 7548 7929 9608 9952
DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0103 1926 2718 3355 4316 5418 6655 7682 8453 8817 0128 1982 2807 3384 4419 5454 6831 7756 8487 8829 0179 2007 2836 3414 4509 5659 6837 7762 8505 8840 0448 2031 2941 3457 4578 5673 7085 7871 8513 8873 0643 2034 2954 3572 4858 5945 7105 7893 8536 8890 0922 2059 3077 3748 4877 6095 7120 7908 8591 8945 1071 2171 3158 3843 5095 6221 7192 8083 8662 9170 1177 2291 3232 3859 5262 6399 7459 8132 8778 9226 1834 2324 3295 3970 5266 6427 7513 8197 8794 9490 1874 2466 3344 4091 5294 6512 7672 8414 8805 9659
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.