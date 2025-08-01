Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result Today 1st August 2025 (Out)- Check Dear Meghna Morning Friday Luck Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Friday 01-08-2025 LIVE: Nagaland State Lottery Results of DEAR MEGHNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR DASHING EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT at 8 PM. The weekly lottery will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM today, Friday, August 1, 2025. The first prize is Bumper Rupees 1 Crore in all three lottery of the day. Prize money for second place is Rupees 9,000, third place is Rs. 450, fourth place is Rupees 250, fifth prize is Rupees 120 and Rs 1,000 is consolation prize. Here is the update of results. For the winners list see the link below.