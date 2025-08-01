Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result Today 1st August 2025 (Out)- Check Dear Meghna Morning Friday Luck Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Friday 01-08-2025 LIVE: Nagaland State Lottery Results of DEAR MEGHNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR DASHING EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT at 8 PM. The weekly lottery will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM today, Friday, August 1, 2025. The first prize is Bumper Rupees 1 Crore in all three lottery of the day. Prize money for second place is Rupees 9,000, third place is Rs. 450, fourth place is Rupees 250, fifth prize is Rupees 120 and Rs 1,000 is consolation prize. Here is the update of results. For the winners list see the link below.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad Lottery draws have been officially announced today.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has released the eagerly awaited DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Sambad lucky draw results for 1 PM today; win up to ₹1 crore, ticket ₹6.
NAGALAND DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize : Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 59A 16984
NAGALAND DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize: Rs. 9,000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 02646 18374 26088 41950 44575 49488 49889 67590 72987 74605
NAGALAND DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize: Rs. 450
Third Prize Winners Number- 0118 2787 4107 4528 4719 6008 7460 7555 7727 9005
NAGALAND DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize: Rs. 250
4th Prize Winners Number - 0937 2145 2551 2686 2737 3223 3301 3800 6916 8204
NAGALAND DEAR MEGHNA MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize: Rs. 120
5th Prize Winners Number- 0266 1193 1915 2831 3876 4349 5812 6885 8132 9223 0403 1263 2127 2927 4057 4579 6028 7033 8145 9233 0478 1276 2178 2957 4060 4849 6048 7364 8291 9283 0715 1464 2196 3005 4066 4865 6068 7446 8453 9289 0837 1471 2390 3163 4090 4871 6107 7583 8501 9315
0918 1494 2420 3191 4099 4981 6182 7615 8607 9317 0967 1750 2437 3340 4105 5085 6280 7665 8842 9410 0979 1815 2807 3512 4236 5428 6357 7734 8903 9567 1051 1822 2819 3634 4241 5481 6754 7973 8957 9653 1105 1896 2827 3714 4324 5635 6825 8021 9168 9675
Disclaimer
Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice, guidance, or support for gambling or related activities.