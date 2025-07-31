Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result Today 31st July 2025 (Out)- Check Dear Mahanadi Morning Thursday Luck Draw 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List of 2nd prize, 3rd Prize and more
Lottery for Nagaland Sambad State Thursday, July 31, 2025 LIVE: Today's Nagaland State Lottery results DEAR MAHANADI, Nagaland, 1 PM. The first prize in all 3 of the day's lottery is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
NAGALAND DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize : Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 56J 87466
NAGALAND DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize: Rs. 9,000
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- 24873 55921 36167 60755 37686 71084 42349 79358 48359 90737
NAGALAND DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize: Rs. 450
Third Prize Winners - 0176 3279 3282 3477 4766 5981 6247 7227 7605 8382
NAGALAND DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize: Rs. 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No - 0201 6235 2773 8417 3338 8978 5043 9600 6112 9857
NAGALAND DEAR MAHANADI MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize: Rs. 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No - 0068 0188 0934 1057 2085 2103 3358 3506 4084 4131 4893 6004 7590 8263 9007 0215 1303 5125 6440 7669 8347 9035 0230 2160 3731 4150 5257 6576 7735 8495 9229 1445 2182 3897 4378 5282 6652 7762 8510 9333 0475 0606 1450 2630 3905 4522 5644 6653 7820 8556 9386 1600 2732 3912 4706 5657 6780 7986 8590 9393 0674 1757 2816 3963 4737 5765 6788 7993 8624 9455 0713 1801 3085 3966 4738 5813 7029 8013 8695 9535 0794 1814 3128 3990 4781 5838 7408 8058 8874 9610 0812 1849 3263 4062 4845 5974 7522 8148 8885 9689
Disclaimer
Lottery results are subject to official confirmation. Please verify with authorized sources before claiming any winnings.