  Nagaland Dear Dancer 6 PM Lottery Result Today (Will Be Released Soon)- Thursday 31st July 2025 DD Lucky Draw 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers Here

Nagaland Dear Dancer 6 PM Lottery Result Today (Will Be Released Soon)- Thursday 31st July 2025 DD Lucky Draw 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers Here

The Nagaland Lotto State of Sambad July 31, 2025, Thursday LIVE: Results of today’s Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI, 1 PM. DEAR DANCER, The time is 6 p.m. The outcome of Nagaland’s Lucky Draw If you would want to keep up, the next drawing will take place at 8 p.m. today, Thursday, July 31, 2025, starting at 1 PM, 6 PM, and the weekly lottery at 8 PM. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day’s lottery prizes. Here is an update on the findings. 

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
1/7

The results for the Nagaland Sambad Lottery draws have been officially announced today.

The highly awaited Sambad fortunate draw results for 6 PM today were recently made official by the Nagaland State Lottery Department; tickets cost ₹6 and winners might take home up to ₹1 crore.

2/7

NAGALAND DEAR DANCER EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize : Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- TO BE ANNOUNCED

3/7

NAGALAND DEAR DANCER EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize: Rs. 9,000

Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- TO BE ANNOUNCED

4/7

NAGALAND DEAR DANCER EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize: Rs. 450

Third Prize Winners - TO BE ANNOUNCED

5/7

NAGALAND DEAR DANCER EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize: Rs. 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No - TO BE ANNOUNCED

6/7

NAGALAND DEAR DANCER EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize: Rs. 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No - TO BE ANNOUNCED

7/7

Disclaimer

Lottery results are subject to official confirmation. Please verify with authorized sources before claiming any winnings.

