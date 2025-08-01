Nagaland DEAR DASHER 6 PM Lottery Result Today, 1st August 2025 (OUT): Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers – 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result for Friday, August 1, 2025, is now LIVE: The results for the DEAR MEGHNA MORNING will be declared at 1 PM, DEAR DASHING EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT at 8 PM. The weekly lottery results will be revealed at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM today, on Friday, August 1, 2025. The grand prize for all three lotteries today is a whopping 1 Crore Rupees. Here are the updates on the results. For the list of winners, please see below.

Nagaland Lottery 01-08-2025 Friday Prize Money Details:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 450

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000