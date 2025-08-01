Nagaland DEAR DASHER 6 PM Lottery Result Today, 1st August 2025 (OUT): Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers – 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result for Friday, August 1, 2025, is now LIVE: The results for the DEAR MEGHNA MORNING will be declared at 1 PM, DEAR DASHING EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT at 8 PM. The weekly lottery results will be revealed at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM today, on Friday, August 1, 2025. The grand prize for all three lotteries today is a whopping 1 Crore Rupees. Here are the updates on the results. For the list of winners, please see below.
Nagaland Lottery 01-08-2025 Friday Prize Money Details:
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs. 450
4th Prize: Rs. 250
5th Prize: Rs. 120
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the much-anticipated results of the DEAR DASHING EVENING lucky draw for 6 PM today, with a chance to win up to ₹1 crore, and tickets priced at ₹6.
DEAR DASHING EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize : Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- to be announced
DEAR DASHING EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize: Rs. 9,000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- to be announced
DEAR DASHING EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize: Rs. 450
Third Prize Winners Number- to be announced
DEAR DASHING EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize: Rs. 250
4th Prize Winners Number - to be announced
DEAR DASHING EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize: Rs. 120
5th Prize Winners Number- to be announced
Disclaimer
Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice, guidance, or support for gambling or related activities.