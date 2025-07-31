Nagaland Dear Sandpiper Night 8 PM Lottery Result Today (OUT)- Thursday 31st July 2025 DD Lucky Draw 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers Here
The Nagaland Lotto State of Sambad July 31, 2025, Thursday LIVE: Results of today’s Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI, 1 PM. DEAR DANCER, The time is 6 p.m. The outcome of Nagaland’s Lucky Draw If you would want to keep up, the next drawing will take place at 8 p.m. today, Thursday, July 31, 2025, starting at 1 PM, 6 PM, and the weekly lottery at 8 PM. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day’s lottery prizes. Here is an update on the findings.
NAGALAND DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT Lucky Draw First Prize : Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 64D 36199
NAGALAND DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT Lucky Draw Second Prize: Rs. 9,000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 17724 20703 25745 36435 41448 52166 70865 72533 73036 86686
NAGALAND DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT Lucky Draw Third Prize: Rs. 450
Third Prize Winners - 0579 2552 3149 3431 3432 4072 4195 4537 6570 8783
NAGALAND DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT Lucky Draw Fourth Prize: Rs. 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No - 0242 0931 2091 5649 6075 6266 6774 6830 8504 9216
NAGALAND DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT Lucky Draw Fifth Prize: Rs. 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No - 0023 0802 1443 2373 3829 5016 5973 7141 7794 8850 0209 1128 1456 2520 3866 5100 5999 7160 8071 8855 0386 1140 1553 2731 3925 5149 6094 7201 8152 8952 0425 1143 1628 2928 3952 5268 6265 7219 8384 9065 0472 1152 1642 3074 4023 5280 6554 7357 8415 9110 0493 1155 1674 3131 4042 5389 6838 7646 8592 9319 0587 1300 1837 3224 4120 5416 6896 7708 8604 9742 0595 1348 1908 3311 4379 5466 6900 7723 8611 9872 0706 1353 1933 3454 4465 5555 7088 7778 8632 9926 0753 1364 2094 3693 4730 5909 7123 7792 8821 9979
Disclaimer
Lottery results are subject to official confirmation. Please verify with authorized sources before claiming any winnings.