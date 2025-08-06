Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 6 August 2025 (Out)- Check DEAR INDUS MORNING Wednesday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 06-08-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING scheduled for 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING scheduled for 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT scheduled for 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results check down below.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR INDUS MORNING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 59A 41462
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 14540 31279 47557 57204 65467 70429 76276 78078 91489 99972
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0977 2498 2671 4385 5564 5959 6626 6980 7512 8238
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0012 0141 1286 3796 6978 7495 7541 9182 9337 9734
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0011 1725 2782 3864 4805 5736 6236 7235 8015 9177 0220 1806 2807 4103 4830 5769 6242 7410 8020 9319 0739 1900 2954 4299 4859 5771 6262 7523 8243 9336 0800 2465 3196 4384 4913 5842 6541 7639 8308 9372 1059 2480 3206 4441 4934 6021 6681 7647 8367 9407 1159 2523 3214 4532 5145 6066 6852 7710 8559 9425 1395 2553 3273 4556 5409 6099 6870 7764 8726 9549 1402 2616 3608 4559 5579 6175 6997 7953 8727 9660 1456 2635 3737 4667 5726 6220 7060 7971 8788 9682 1687 2642 3778 4804 5727 6235 7132 8002 9109 9927
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.