Nandika Dwivedi, The Choreographer Whom Palaash Muchhal Allegedly Cheated With Days Before Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

Nandika Dwivedi: Nandika Dwivedi is a choreographer based in Mumbai. Amid the chaos surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s cancelled wedding, a Reddit user brought Nandika into the conversation, alleging a possible link between her and Palaash.

November 28, 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Why Nandika Dwivedi Is Being Mentioned Online
1/5

Why Nandika Dwivedi Is Being Mentioned Online

Nandika Dwivedi is a choreographer based in Mumbai. The choreographer has been at the centre of controversy due to a single Reddit post made by a user, which did not provide any evidence. Meanwhile, neither Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal nor Nandika has opened up on the matter.

What Reports Say About Nandika Dwivedi In Palaash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy
2/5

What Reports Say About Nandika Dwivedi In Palaash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

Reports indicate that she was appointed by the Bosco dance team to coach Palaash for his wedding choreography sessions. The cheating speculations allege that Nandika Dwivedi was involved in the wedding functions and was given the job of rehearsing with Palash for the sangeet ceremony.

How Nandika Dwivedi's Rumors Began
3/5

How Nandika Dwivedi's Rumors Began

Rumours first began doing the rounds after Smriti’s father had to be hospitalised on the day of her wedding, and all the functions were postponed. Following this, Smriti Mandhana deleted all posts related to her wedding from her social media handles.

What's Palaash Muchhal Statement On This Controversy
4/5

What's Palaash Muchhal Statement On This Controversy

Palash Muchhal has not made an official statement regarding cheating allegations yet. Since several stories are floating online, details are still unclear, and many await an official clarification by the people concerned.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

