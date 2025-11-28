Nandika Dwivedi, The Choreographer Whom Palaash Muchhal Allegedly Cheated With Days Before Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

What Reports Say About Nandika Dwivedi In Palaash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

Reports indicate that she was appointed by the Bosco dance team to coach Palaash for his wedding choreography sessions. The cheating speculations allege that Nandika Dwivedi was involved in the wedding functions and was given the job of rehearsing with Palash for the sangeet ceremony.