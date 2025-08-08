LIVE TV
  • Nargis Fakhri’s Hottest Bikini Looks Of All Time

Nargis Fakhri’s Hottest Bikini Looks Of All Time

Nargis Fakhri is the ultimate beach goddess, effortlessly combining natural beauty with bold fashion. Here are Nargis Fakhri’s top 7 bikini moments that not only highlight her glamorous side, but also set major summer fashion goals for her fans!

August 8, 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
1/8

Tie die bikini

Nargis is known for her bold fashion sense. She is wearing a tie die bikini top with a plain black bikini panty. She often turns heads in stylish bikinis. She is standing on a beach looking stunning.

2/8

Leopard print bikini

Nargis is wearing a leopard print bikini with a lace tie on the neck. Its sleek design perfectly highlights her toned physique. She paired it with minimal accessories, making the bikini steal the spotlight.

3/8

Egypt's princess in a bikini

Nargis paired an Egyptian print bikini with a white coat. The bold shades of bikini pops beautifully against the coat. This style is timeless, proving why Nargis remains a true beach style icon.

4/8

Neon swim suit

Nargis embraces vibrant colors and floral prints that highlight her beach ready style. Her neon bikini is the perfect blend of comfort, confidence and statement making style.

5/8

Nargis in a bathtub

She wore a black bikini that hugs her curves in all the right places, creating a striking silhouette. Her black bikini is simple yet daring which makes it a must have for anyone wanting to recreate her look.

6/8

Black straps style bikini

This bikini effortlessly balances sexy appeal with a classy vibe. Its plunging neckline adds a sultry twist while keeping it chic. The tie up details give a playful edge to the swimsuit.

7/8

White bikini

This bikini makes a statement without needing any extra embellishments. This look is a perfect reminder of why Nargis Fakhri is a true bikini fashion icon.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

