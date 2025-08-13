NASA Alert!!! 87-Foot Asteroid Passing Close to Earth Today at 23,158 km/h
NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2025 OJ10, measuring 87 feet, will pass close to Earth on August 13, 2025, at a speed of 14,390 mph. Although its 2.19 million-mile distance poses no threat, scientists remain vigilant. Belonging to the Aten group, this asteroid highlights the importance of monitoring space objects for potential future risks.
NASA Alert: Space Visitor Approaches
An 87-foot asteroid, NASA confirmed, is moving extremely fast at 14,390 mph toward the Earth. The imminent close approach has therefore awakened curiosity and interest among scientists for observations.
Close Approach Details
OJ10 will make a rather close approach to Earth at a distance of 2.19 million miles, though this does not render it dangerous to the Earth and its inhabitants on August 13, 2025.
Aten Asteroid Group
Asteroids such as 2025 OJ10 come under the Aten group, which are known to cross Earth’s orbit. Despite the dangers of close approaches, 2025 OJ10 is far too inferior in size and too far to be considered potentially hazardous.
Why Scientists Track Asteroids
Even harmless flybys are tracked. Slight orbital changes may change their directions in the future. NASA, ISRO, ESA, and JAXA work together for asteroid research and space mission planning.
Reminder of Cosmic Vigilance
2025 OJ10 can cause no harm, yet it reminds us that space is full of surprises. Such ongoing research keeps humanity ready for the unexpected cosmic visitor in an ever-changing Universe.
Disclaimer
This information is based on official NASA data and public reports. The asteroid poses no current danger to Earth. Details are for educational and awareness purposes only.