NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years: Age, Net Worth, Salary & Husband
Sunita Lyn “Suni” Williams is a retired American astronaut and former U.S. Navy officer. Sunita Williams one of NASA’s most renowned astronauts has officially retired after a remarkable 27 year career with the U.S. space agency. Her retirement, effective December 27, 2025, marks the end of a distinguished career defined by groundbreaking achievements in space exploration.
Age & Education
Sunita Lyn Williams was born on 19 September 1965 in Euclid, Ohio, USA and is 61 years old in 2026. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science from the United States Naval Academy and is also a graduate of the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School.
Net Worth
Sunita Williams has an estimated net worth of $5 million. This includes her NASA salary, speaking engagements, endorsements, and other public appearances.
Salary
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, a GS-15 federal employee earns a base salary of $125,000 to $162,000 per year. For her recent 9 month mission, her prorated pay was about $95,000 to $123,000 including a small daily allowance. Her salary includes top tier federal benefits like health insurance and retirement.
Husband
Sunita Williams is married to Michael J. Williams, a federal marshal in Texas. The couple met in 1987 at the United States Naval Academy and have been married for over 20 years. They currently reside in Houston, Texas.
Achievement
Sunita Williams spent 608 days in space, completed nine spacewalks, served as ISS commander and was the first person to run a marathon in space.