LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years: Age, Net Worth, Salary & Husband

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years: Age, Net Worth, Salary & Husband

Sunita Lyn “Suni” Williams is a retired American astronaut and former U.S. Navy officer. Sunita Williams one of NASA’s most renowned astronauts has officially retired after a remarkable 27 year career with the U.S. space agency. Her retirement, effective December 27, 2025, marks the end of a distinguished career defined by groundbreaking achievements in space exploration.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 21, 2026 12:40:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Age & Education
1/6
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years: Age, Net Worth, Salary & Husband

Age & Education

Sunita Lyn Williams was born on 19 September 1965 in Euclid, Ohio, USA and is 61 years old in 2026. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science from the United States Naval Academy and is also a graduate of the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School.

You Might Be Interested In
Net Worth
2/6

Net Worth

Sunita Williams has an estimated net worth of $5 million. This includes her NASA salary, speaking engagements, endorsements, and other public appearances.

Salary
3/6

Salary

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, a GS-15 federal employee earns a base salary of $125,000 to $162,000 per year. For her recent 9 month mission, her prorated pay was about $95,000 to $123,000 including a small daily allowance. Her salary includes top tier federal benefits like health insurance and retirement.

You Might Be Interested In
Husband
4/6

Husband

Sunita Williams is married to Michael J. Williams, a federal marshal in Texas. The couple met in 1987 at the United States Naval Academy and have been married for over 20 years. They currently reside in Houston, Texas.

Achievement
5/6

Achievement

Sunita Williams spent 608 days in space, completed nine spacewalks, served as ISS commander and was the first person to run a marathon in space.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS