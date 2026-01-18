NASA’s Mega Moon Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad, Paving the Way for Historic Artemis II Mission | Watch Mindblowing Inside Pics

NASA’s massive Moon rocket has been rolled out to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, marking the start of final preparations for the first crewed lunar mission in more than five decades.

The 98-metre-tall Space Launch System was transported upright from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad, covering the 4-mile (6.5-kilometre) distance in a journey that took nearly 12 hours.