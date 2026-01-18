NASA’s Mega Moon Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad, Paving the Way for Historic Artemis II Mission | Watch Mindblowing Inside Pics
NASA’s massive Moon rocket has been rolled out to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, marking the start of final preparations for the first crewed lunar mission in more than five decades.
The 98-metre-tall Space Launch System was transported upright from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad, covering the 4-mile (6.5-kilometre) distance in a journey that took nearly 12 hours.
Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad
With the Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad now in place, teams will carry out a series of final tests, system checks and a full dress rehearsal before clearing the mission for launch. The 10-day Artemis II mission will send four astronauts on a historic journey around the Moon.
Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad: Time
The rollout of Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad began at 07:04 local time (12:04 GMT), with the rocket reaching Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 18:41 local time (23:42 GMT).
Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad: Speed
The Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad was transported on a massive crawler-transporter, moving at a maximum speed of just 0.82 mph (1.3 km/h) during the rollout. The slow, methodical journey was broadcast live, allowing viewers to witness the impressive spectacle.
Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad: Crew
The Artemis II crew—NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen—were present at the Kennedy Space Center, watching as the rocket was rolled out to the launch pad.
Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad: Purpose
Artemis II will not involve a lunar landing; instead, it is designed to prepare the way for a future Moon landing under the Artemis III mission.
Nasa Artemis II Launch Pad: Launch Date
NASA has said Artemis III is scheduled to launch “no earlier than” 2027, though experts suggest that 2028 is the earliest realistic timeframe for the mission.