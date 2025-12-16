Natalia Janoszek EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Relationship with Mridul & Bigg Boss 19 Success Party Look
This foreign actress suddenly took over Indian headlines and became the talk of the show. Her appearance in Farhana Bhatt’s party after the Bigg Boss 19 finale has turned her into an overnight viral sensation! Her age, love life, and past career claims are now under intense public curiosity, Here’s everything you need to know about Natalia Janoszek.
Natalia Janoszek Birthday
Natalia was born on 15 June, 1990. She is 34 years old as of 2025. She is originally from Poland and later moved to india for acting opportunities.
Natalia Janoszek Bigg Boss 19 Suceess Party
Natalia grabbed attention during the Bigg Boss-related events and celebrity bashes. Her glamorous appearances and confident persona became widely discussed online.
Natalia Janoszek Past Life & Career Journey
Before India, she worked in European films, modeling and beauty pageants. Despite controversies, she continues reinventing herself and staying media-relevant.
Natalia Janoszek Boyfriend
Natalia keeps her personal life very private and away from the media. She has not officially confirmed any boyfriend or relationship publicly.
Natalia Janoszek Relationship with Mridul
Natalia and Mridul shared chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and even after the show, they've been spotted together at Bigg Boss-related events and parties. Their chemistry sparked dating rumors across social media and gossip pages.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.