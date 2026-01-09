LIVE TV
  Natalie Burn's ADULT Scene in Yash's Toxic Teaser Breaks the Internet: Know More About The Hot Hollywood Actress

Natalie Burn’s ADULT Scene in Yash’s Toxic Teaser Breaks the Internet: Know More About The Hot Hollywood Actress

A Hollywood actress suddenly grabbed massive attention after appearing in a bold, high-impact teaser from an upcoming Indian film. The clip went viral across social media and everyone wants to know more about the star actress. With her name trending online, here’s everything you need to know about Natalie Burn.

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 14:08:03 IST
Natalie Burn Movies
1/6
Natalie Burn Movies

Natalie Burn Movies

Natalie Burn appeared in Hollywood films like The Expendables 3 and Mechanic: Resurrection. She is known mainly for action and thriller roles. She also works as a producer and writer.

Natalie Burn Birthday & Age
2/6

Natalie Burn Birthday & Age

She was born in Kyiv, Ukraine but later moved to the US. Exact date of birth is not publicly confirmed. She believed to be in her late 30s.

Natalie Burn Toxic Film Scene
3/6

Natalie Burn Toxic Film Scene

It is associated with the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash. A bold scene in the teaser made her go viral. Her role details are yet to be officially revealed.

Natalie Burn Husband
4/6

Natalie Burn Husband

She is married to filmmaker Timothy Woodward Jr. He is a director and producer in Hollywood. The couple keeps their personal life low-key.

Natalie Burn Latest News
5/6

Natalie Burn Latest News

She is trending online due to the 'Toxic' teaser buzz. Fans debated her identity after the viral scene. Her international presence added global attention to the film.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

