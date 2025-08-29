National Sports Day 2025: 5 Must Watch Sports Movies On Netflix And Amazon Prime
As National Sports Day 2025, we are informed, Winning isn’t just about medals and medals, it is about the continuation of the journey, teamwork, and a more sustainable effort to improve what you already do well. It is about a way of rising with the psychological and physical effort that carries the Indian sports culture and lets it evolve into the next generations’ leading spirit that can now produce and inspire new legends and wishes to think of the future. Beyond the pitch, these films tell stories of love, commitment, perseverance and pride in their country that all underline the essence of Indian sport.
Maidaan 2024
This movie about the Golden Generation of Indian Football is available on Amazon Prime Video. It also tells us about the life story and struggles of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary coach of Indian Football Team.
Lagaan 2001
This movie about Pre Independence India and Colonial Cricket. Some may also call it 'Introduction of Cricket to Indians'. There were many controversies about it relating to Oscars. The movie is available on Netlfix and Amazon Prime.
Chak De India 2007
The movie that let the fans to argue that Shah Rukh Khan should've got the National Award. The movie is about a former player trying to make his comeback as a coach and in the end, something miraculous happens. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 2013
The movie that tells the melancohlic life story of the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh and his reason to not visit Pakistan. The movie is available on YouTube.
Mary Kom 2014
A biopic based on boxing champion MC Mary Kom, played smoothly by Priyanka Chopra. It is available on Netflix.