  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair

Worried about greying hair too soon? Try these 5 natural remedies and lifestyle tips to help slow down premature greying effectively.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
1/6

Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

They are loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants. Amla helps to strengthen hair follicles while slowing down aging. You can use it as an oil or drink the juice every day.

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
2/6

Curry Leaves

They are rich in melanin, which is the pigment responsible for hair colour. You can boil them in coconut oil and apply them to your scalp.

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
3/6

Black sesame seeds

These a black sesame seeds, which are one of the potent remedies mentioned in Ayurveda. You can take one spoonful a day can delay greying and encourage healthy hair growth.

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
4/6

Bhringraj Oil

If you know that the bhaingraj, or king of herbs for hair, nourishes the scalp, promotes circulation. This will help you to maintain natural hair colour for longer.

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
5/6

Balanced Diet with B12 and Iron

Early greying has been linked to vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies. Have plenty of leafy greens, dairy, eggs, and legumes as they contribute to healthy pigment-rich hair.

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This information is for general wellness purposes. Always consult a dermatologist or healthcare provider for persistent or underlying hair health issues.

Tags:

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery
5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?