5 Easy and Natural Ways to Prevent Premature Greying of Hair
Worried about greying hair too soon? Try these 5 natural remedies and lifestyle tips to help slow down premature greying effectively.
Indian Gooseberry (Amla)
They are loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants. Amla helps to strengthen hair follicles while slowing down aging. You can use it as an oil or drink the juice every day.
Curry Leaves
They are rich in melanin, which is the pigment responsible for hair colour. You can boil them in coconut oil and apply them to your scalp.
Black sesame seeds
These a black sesame seeds, which are one of the potent remedies mentioned in Ayurveda. You can take one spoonful a day can delay greying and encourage healthy hair growth.
Bhringraj Oil
If you know that the bhaingraj, or king of herbs for hair, nourishes the scalp, promotes circulation. This will help you to maintain natural hair colour for longer.
Balanced Diet with B12 and Iron
Early greying has been linked to vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies. Have plenty of leafy greens, dairy, eggs, and legumes as they contribute to healthy pigment-rich hair.
Disclaimer
This information is for general wellness purposes. Always consult a dermatologist or healthcare provider for persistent or underlying hair health issues.