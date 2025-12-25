LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia bangladesh amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Navi Mumbai Airport Opens With Water Canon Salute: Check-In Timings, Security, Baggage Rules

Navi Mumbai Airport Opens With Water Canon Salute: Check-In Timings, Security, Baggage Rules

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is accessible now, and it was inaugurated today with a ceremonial salute using water cannons. This “Digital First” airport utilizes state-of-the-art technology, rigorous security measures, and good connectivity to make traveling easier.

Published By: Published: December 25, 2025 11:06:33 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Operational Hours
1/6
Operational Hours

Operational Hours

The airport is currently operating in its first phase for 12 hours daily, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Full 24/7 operations are expected to roll out by February 2026, followed by international services in March.

You Might Be Interested In
Check-In Timings
2/6
Check-In Timings

Check-In Timings

For domestic flights, passengers are advised to report at least 2 to 3 hours before departure to ensure a smooth transition. Check-in counters strictly close 60 minutes prior to the scheduled take-off across all operating airlines.

DigiYatra And Security
3/6
DigiYatra & Security

DigiYatra And Security

The terminal features DigiYatra-enabled gates for a completely paperless and biometric-based entry experience. Security remains high-tech, requiring laptops and power banks to be placed in separate trays for X-ray screening.

You Might Be Interested In
Cabin Baggage Rules
4/6
Cabin Baggage Rules

Cabin Baggage Rules

Passengers are permitted one piece of hand luggage weighing up to 7 kg, plus one small personal item like a laptop bag. Please ensure liquids or gels are in containers of 100ml or less and packed in a transparent, resealable bag.

Check-In Baggage
5/6
Check-In Baggage

Check-In Baggage

The standard free allowance for domestic economy is 15 kg per passenger, though this can vary by airline or ticket type. Automated self-baggage drop kiosks are available to help you skip the long queues at traditional counters.

You Might Be Interested In
Airport Connectivity
6/6
Airport Connectivity

Airport Connectivity

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has launched AC bus shuttles from major railway stations like Belapur, Nerul, and Targhar. If driving, the airport is most easily accessed via the Atal Setu (MTHL) or the Sion-Panvel Highway.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS