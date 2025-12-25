Navi Mumbai Airport Opens With Water Canon Salute: Check-In Timings, Security, Baggage Rules
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is accessible now, and it was inaugurated today with a ceremonial salute using water cannons. This “Digital First” airport utilizes state-of-the-art technology, rigorous security measures, and good connectivity to make traveling easier.
Operational Hours
The airport is currently operating in its first phase for 12 hours daily, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Full 24/7 operations are expected to roll out by February 2026, followed by international services in March.
Check-In Timings
For domestic flights, passengers are advised to report at least 2 to 3 hours before departure to ensure a smooth transition. Check-in counters strictly close 60 minutes prior to the scheduled take-off across all operating airlines.
DigiYatra And Security
The terminal features DigiYatra-enabled gates for a completely paperless and biometric-based entry experience. Security remains high-tech, requiring laptops and power banks to be placed in separate trays for X-ray screening.
Cabin Baggage Rules
Passengers are permitted one piece of hand luggage weighing up to 7 kg, plus one small personal item like a laptop bag. Please ensure liquids or gels are in containers of 100ml or less and packed in a transparent, resealable bag.
Check-In Baggage
The standard free allowance for domestic economy is 15 kg per passenger, though this can vary by airline or ticket type. Automated self-baggage drop kiosks are available to help you skip the long queues at traditional counters.
Airport Connectivity
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has launched AC bus shuttles from major railway stations like Belapur, Nerul, and Targhar. If driving, the airport is most easily accessed via the Atal Setu (MTHL) or the Sion-Panvel Highway.