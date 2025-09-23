LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Navratri 2025: 7 Hot & Bold Bollywood Actress Inspired ‘Deep Neck’ Blouses to Rock Garba Nights

Navratri 2025: 7 Hot & Bold Bollywood Actress Inspired ‘Deep Neck’ Blouses to Rock Garba Nights

Navratri is here, and it’s not only about Garba and dandiya nights because it’s also about turning heads with hot and sexy outfits. Bollywood divas have always got your back when it comes to hot and sexy blouse styles. So if you’re looking to upgrade your Navratri wardrobe, scroll down. 

By: Last Updated: September 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News

Navratri Garba Nights Outfits

Take a look at the hot and sexy Bollywood inspired deep neck blouse design that you can copy this Navratri 2025 garba nights or Diwali.

Neha Sharma
2/9

Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga with floral and fauna prints. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a deep neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor
3/9

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in a white lehenga with floral designs. She paired it with a matching floral print full sleeves design with a deep V neck.

Nora Fatehi
4/9

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks screaming hot in a white lehenga with a multicoloured design. She paired it with a matching sweetheart plunging neckline blouse.

Ananya Panday
5/9

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday stuns in a blue-toned lehenga with a high slit. She opts for a sweetheart neck blouse without a shoulder with a geometric design.

Jacqueline Fernandez
6/9

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks glamorous in a hot red lehenga. She paired it with a bold cut-out blouse with one shoulder design.

Kiara Advani
7/9

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks sexy in a red lehenga with a glittering plunging neckline blouse. She accessorized it with a dark green statement choker.

Maliaka Arora
8/9

Maliaka Arora

Maliaka Arora looks stunning in a white lehenga with a deep V-neck blouse and criss-cross around the waistline.

Disclamier
9/9

Disclamier

This photo gallery is based on fashion inspirations from Bollywood celebrities and is intended for entertainment and style purposes only. We do not intend to objectify or offend anyone. Readers are advised to take inspiration as per their personal comfort and preference.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS