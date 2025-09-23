Navratri 2025: 7 Hot & Bold Bollywood Actress Inspired ‘Deep Neck’ Blouses to Rock Garba Nights
Navratri is here, and it’s not only about Garba and dandiya nights because it’s also about turning heads with hot and sexy outfits. Bollywood divas have always got your back when it comes to hot and sexy blouse styles. So if you’re looking to upgrade your Navratri wardrobe, scroll down.
Navratri Garba Nights Outfits
Take a look at the hot and sexy Bollywood inspired deep neck blouse design that you can copy this Navratri 2025 garba nights or Diwali.
Neha Sharma
Neha Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga with floral and fauna prints. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a deep neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in a white lehenga with floral designs. She paired it with a matching floral print full sleeves design with a deep V neck.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi looks screaming hot in a white lehenga with a multicoloured design. She paired it with a matching sweetheart plunging neckline blouse.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday stuns in a blue-toned lehenga with a high slit. She opts for a sweetheart neck blouse without a shoulder with a geometric design.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez looks glamorous in a hot red lehenga. She paired it with a bold cut-out blouse with one shoulder design.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looks sexy in a red lehenga with a glittering plunging neckline blouse. She accessorized it with a dark green statement choker.
Maliaka Arora
Maliaka Arora looks stunning in a white lehenga with a deep V-neck blouse and criss-cross around the waistline.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is based on fashion inspirations from Bollywood celebrities and is intended for entertainment and style purposes only. We do not intend to objectify or offend anyone. Readers are advised to take inspiration as per their personal comfort and preference.