  • Navratri 2025: 8 Hot & Bold Bollywood Actress Inspired ‘Backless’ Blouse to Slay Garba Nights

Navratri 2025: 8 Hot & Bold Bollywood Actress Inspired ‘Backless’ Blouse to Slay Garba Nights

Navratri is here, and now is the time for dandiya and garba nights, so it’s the season to flaunt your boldest desi looks. Bollywood divas have always set trends with their backless blouse styles that turn up the heat. From deep cuts to bold back design, you can slay on every garba night.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 12:50 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News

Navratri Garba Nights Blouse Design

Here are 8 Bollywood inspired backless blouse looks that are bold, sexy, and slutry for garba nights and Diwali.

Bhumi Pednekar
2/10

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looks screaming hot in a multicoloured lehenga with a blue border. She paired it with a deep and backless blouse with bold cutouts.

Kriti Sanon in Deep Blue Backless Blouse
3/10

Kriti Sanon in Deep Blue Backless Blouse

Kriti Sanon looks screaming hot in a deep blouse lehenga with gold vertical striped pattern. She paired it with a backless blouse design featuring multiple tie-up strings with floral detailing.

Janhvi Kapoor in Brown Halter Backless Blouse
4/10

Janhvi Kapoor in Brown Halter Backless Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolute stunning in a brown lehenga with broad golden lace border. She paired it with a halter-neck blouse featuring a backless design.

Esha Gupta in White Backless Blouse
5/10

Esha Gupta in White Backless Blouse

Esha Gupta looks hot in a white lehenga with stud detailing. She paired it with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a backless design.

Sara Ali Khan in Multicolored Blouse
6/10

Sara Ali Khan in Multicolored Blouse

Sara Ali Khan in a multicoloured lehenga with golden broad border. She paired it with a multicoloured backless blouse with multiple strings with a floral design.

Kiara Advani in Black Zebra Backless Blouse
7/10

Kiara Advani in Black Zebra Backless Blouse

Kiara Advani looks sexy in a zebra print lehenga with a leather belt around the waistline. She paired it with a black V neckline blouse with zebra print border and a backless design with a single tie-up string.

Tamanna Bhatia in Brown Floral Blouse
8/10

Tamanna Bhatia in Brown Floral Blouse

Tamanna Bhatia looks gorgeous in a brown floral print saree. She goes for a backless matching blouse with a single strip design and a deep neckline.

Alia Bhatt in Velvet Blouse
9/10

Alia Bhatt in Velvet Blouse

Alia Bhatt stuns in a brown velvet saree with a golden border. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a backless design.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

The images used are for inspirational and representational purposes only. We do not claim ownership of the pictures. All image credits go to the respective photographers, designers, and celebrities.

