Navratri 2025: 8 Hot & Bold Bollywood Actress Inspired ‘Backless’ Blouse to Slay Garba Nights
Navratri is here, and now is the time for dandiya and garba nights, so it’s the season to flaunt your boldest desi looks. Bollywood divas have always set trends with their backless blouse styles that turn up the heat. From deep cuts to bold back design, you can slay on every garba night.
Navratri Garba Nights Blouse Design
Here are 8 Bollywood inspired backless blouse looks that are bold, sexy, and slutry for garba nights and Diwali.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar looks screaming hot in a multicoloured lehenga with a blue border. She paired it with a deep and backless blouse with bold cutouts.
Kriti Sanon in Deep Blue Backless Blouse
Kriti Sanon looks screaming hot in a deep blouse lehenga with gold vertical striped pattern. She paired it with a backless blouse design featuring multiple tie-up strings with floral detailing.
Janhvi Kapoor in Brown Halter Backless Blouse
Janhvi Kapoor looks absolute stunning in a brown lehenga with broad golden lace border. She paired it with a halter-neck blouse featuring a backless design.
Esha Gupta in White Backless Blouse
Esha Gupta looks hot in a white lehenga with stud detailing. She paired it with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a backless design.
Sara Ali Khan in Multicolored Blouse
Sara Ali Khan in a multicoloured lehenga with golden broad border. She paired it with a multicoloured backless blouse with multiple strings with a floral design.
Kiara Advani in Black Zebra Backless Blouse
Kiara Advani looks sexy in a zebra print lehenga with a leather belt around the waistline. She paired it with a black V neckline blouse with zebra print border and a backless design with a single tie-up string.
Tamanna Bhatia in Brown Floral Blouse
Tamanna Bhatia looks gorgeous in a brown floral print saree. She goes for a backless matching blouse with a single strip design and a deep neckline.
Alia Bhatt in Velvet Blouse
Alia Bhatt stuns in a brown velvet saree with a golden border. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a backless design.
Disclaimer
The images used are for inspirational and representational purposes only. We do not claim ownership of the pictures. All image credits go to the respective photographers, designers, and celebrities.