Navratri 2025: 8 Bollywood Actress Inspired Lehenga & Chaniya Choli Ideas for Garba Night
Navratri 2025 is around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to get your Chaniya Choli and Dandiya sets ready to steal the spotlight on Garba nights. And if you are someone who is looking for the perfect lehenga, then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From Sara Ali Khan, Tammanah Bhatia to Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor inspired lehenga looks are all you need to slay this Navratri 2025.
Janhvi Kapoor Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a lehenga inspired by Navratri 2025. Her outfit includes a multicolored blouse and a matching skirt with heavy threadwork. She paired it with a dark blue dupatta with broad threadwork. She accessorized it with a statement choker and a gold kamar bandh.
Kiara Advani Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Kiarar Advani's lehenga look is perfect for the Navratri garba night. She dazzled in a red lehenga with golden work on it. Her ensemble includes a backless choli and a lightweight matching dupatta.
Sara Ali Khan Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Sara Ali Khan looks glamorous in a pink chaniya choli, featuring a pink ghagra with big floral print and a backless multicoloured choli. She paired it with a deep blue dupatta with mirror work and multicoloured design.
Alia Bhatt Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Alia Bhatt’s hot pink lehenga with golden and silver prints on the skirt and a matching high-neck blouse with heavy threadwork is perfect for Navratri 2025.
Urvashi Rautela Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Urvashi Rautela looks all ready in this outfit to rock a garba night. She stuns in a yellow and hot pink skirt with a multicoloured border design. She paired it with a multicolored floral print blouse and a black net dupatta with floral embroidery on its border.
Tammanah Bhatia Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Tammanah Bhatia looks beautiful in a purple lehenga with heavy work on its skirts and a matching blouse. She paired it with a matching net dupatta.
Shilpa Shetty Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Shilpa Shetty looks surreal in this perfect garba night chaniya choli. Her ensemble includes a white skirt with a geometric design and a backless matching blouse.
Anushka Sharma Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in a lehenga outfit perfect for Navratri 2025. She wears a deep orange skirt with multicoloured broad designs. She paired it with a black blouse with a plunging neckline and floral prints, and a black net dupatta.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is meant for fashion inspiration only. We do not claim ownership of the images or designs, and actual looks may vary based on designers and stylists.