LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Navratri 2025: 8 Bollywood Actress Inspired Lehenga & Chaniya Choli Ideas for Garba Night

Navratri 2025: 8 Bollywood Actress Inspired Lehenga & Chaniya Choli Ideas for Garba Night

Navratri 2025 is around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to get your Chaniya Choli and Dandiya sets ready to steal the spotlight on Garba nights. And if you are someone who is looking for the perfect lehenga, then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From Sara Ali Khan, Tammanah Bhatia to Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor inspired lehenga looks are all you need to slay this Navratri 2025.

By: Last Updated: September 20, 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Janhvi Kapoor Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
1/9

Janhvi Kapoor Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a lehenga inspired by Navratri 2025. Her outfit includes a multicolored blouse and a matching skirt with heavy threadwork. She paired it with a dark blue dupatta with broad threadwork. She accessorized it with a statement choker and a gold kamar bandh.

Kiara Advani Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
2/9

Kiara Advani Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Kiarar Advani's lehenga look is perfect for the Navratri garba night. She dazzled in a red lehenga with golden work on it. Her ensemble includes a backless choli and a lightweight matching dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
3/9

Sara Ali Khan Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Sara Ali Khan looks glamorous in a pink chaniya choli, featuring a pink ghagra with big floral print and a backless multicoloured choli. She paired it with a deep blue dupatta with mirror work and multicoloured design.

Alia Bhatt Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
4/9

Alia Bhatt Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Alia Bhatt’s hot pink lehenga with golden and silver prints on the skirt and a matching high-neck blouse with heavy threadwork is perfect for Navratri 2025.

Urvashi Rautela Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
5/9

Urvashi Rautela Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Urvashi Rautela looks all ready in this outfit to rock a garba night. She stuns in a yellow and hot pink skirt with a multicoloured border design. She paired it with a multicolored floral print blouse and a black net dupatta with floral embroidery on its border.

Tammanah Bhatia Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
6/9

Tammanah Bhatia Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Tammanah Bhatia looks beautiful in a purple lehenga with heavy work on its skirts and a matching blouse. She paired it with a matching net dupatta.

Shilpa Shetty Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
7/9

Shilpa Shetty Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Shilpa Shetty looks surreal in this perfect garba night chaniya choli. Her ensemble includes a white skirt with a geometric design and a backless matching blouse.

Anushka Sharma Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night
8/9

Anushka Sharma Chaniya Choli Idea for Garba Night

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in a lehenga outfit perfect for Navratri 2025. She wears a deep orange skirt with multicoloured broad designs. She paired it with a black blouse with a plunging neckline and floral prints, and a black net dupatta.

Disclamier
9/9

Disclamier

This photo gallery is meant for fashion inspiration only. We do not claim ownership of the images or designs, and actual looks may vary based on designers and stylists.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS