Navratri 2025: 8 Bollywood Actress Inspired Lehenga & Chaniya Choli Ideas for Garba Night

Navratri 2025 is around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to get your Chaniya Choli and Dandiya sets ready to steal the spotlight on Garba nights. And if you are someone who is looking for the perfect lehenga, then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From Sara Ali Khan, Tammanah Bhatia to Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor inspired lehenga looks are all you need to slay this Navratri 2025.