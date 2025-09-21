Navratri 2025 Outfit Ideas: Recreate These Bollywood Couple Looks For A Perfect Dandiya Night!
Navratri 2025 is here! It’s time to glam up and look like a diva this Dandiya night. Bollywood celebrities are setting trends by giving major couple goals during festive nights. Here are the top 6 Bollywood couple looks you should definitely recreate with your partner this Navratri season!
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir kapoor
This couple is twinning in black. Ranbir's black kurta pajama with a long coat matches perfectly with Alia's lehenga featuring a white printed design. They look absolutely adorable together!
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara is wearing a stunning cream-colored lehenga with a yellow net dupatta, perfectly matching with Sidharth's yellow kurta-salwar set. Sidharth completes the look with a floral print shawl, making him look undeniably hot!
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
Deepika is wearing a magenta pink suit, while Ranveer is dressed in a dark green kurta set with a red dupatta. The twi are rocking a bold contrast color combination. They prove that twinning isn't always necessary, the only thing that matters is the hand you're holding!
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Virat is wearing an all white kurta pajama, while Anushka stuns in a multi-colored ghagra. She looks like the ultimate trophy he's won in the biggest match of all- life!
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi and Zaheer are twinning in all white! Sonakshi's wavy hair and bold eye makeup adds the perfect flam for this Navratri look. Together, they keep it simple yet stunning.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
The most adorable couple of all- Riteish and Genelia, are looking very lovey-dovey in this look! Genelia stuns in a floral print lehenga, looking feminine and divine, while Riteish wore a cream kurta set, looking like he's completely devoted to her!
