Navratri 2025 Day 4: 7 Influencer Inspired Hot & Sexy Lehenga & Chaniya Choli Design for Steamy Garba Nights
Navratri 2025 Day 4 is here, and it’s all about showing your bold and glamorous side. Each year, influencers and fashion divas give us a major fashion goal to make our garba nights like a glam runway. From bold and backless blouse designs to mirror work skirts, influencers give us hot and sexy designs of lehenga & Chaniya choli.
Influencer Lehenga & Chaniya Choli Looks
Here are 7 famous influencer inspired hot and sexy looks that you can copy for this Navratri 2025 to turn heads.
Komal Pandey
Komal Pandey looks screaming hot in a green, maroon, and navy coloured lehenga with polka dot print. She paired it with a purple embroidered blouse with a deep neckline and floral work.
Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur looks glamorous in a maroon floral lehenga with golden embroidery work. She opts for a sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma stuns in a heavy embroidered lehenga in shades of green, blue, and gold. She paired it with a matching blouse with a deep off-shoulder neckline.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli looks sexy in a multicoloured lehenga featuring a deep green skirt with mirror work. She wears a multicoloured blouse with a deep V neckline.
Kusha Kapila
Kusha Kapila looks stunning in a shimmery purple saree with metallic detailing. She goes for a bold red sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline.
Kritika Khurana
Kritika Khurana looks like a diva in a deep brown lehenga with a polka dot design. She paired it with a backless blouse with a matching print.
Sakshi Sindwani
Sakshi Sindwani wears a bright hot pink lehenga with an elephant motif border. She paired it with a matching pink blouse with balloon sleeves.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is purely for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes. We do not intend to objectify or demean anyone. Readers are advised to dress according to their comfort and choice.