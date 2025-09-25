LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Navratri 2025: Best Gifts For Kanjak Puja On Ashtami & Navmi

Navratri 2025: Best Gifts For Kanjak Puja On Ashtami & Navmi

Little girls receive the princess treatment during Navratri celebrations! Do you know why? They are considered as forms of Goddess Durga. During kanjak puja, they are offered thoughtful gifts along with prasad, which is believed to bring blessings. Here is a list of 6 creative and perfect gift ideas for Kanjak Puja this year that are sure to bring a big smile on their faces!

By: Last Updated: September 25, 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Stationary Kits
1/7

Stationary Kits

You can bring pencils, sketch pens, notebooks and collectible erasers. These are useful as well as appreciated by kids.

Hair Accessories
2/7

Hair Accessories

You could bring cute bands, clips and ribbons for girls. These are affordable yet delightful gifts. These add charm to their daily look.

Water Bottles
3/7

Water Bottles

Giving water bottles to kids is a thoughtful idea. Bring colorful, lightweight bottles with attractive prints to make children happy.

Lunch Boxes
4/7

Lunch Boxes

Kids adore small, fun-designed tiffins. These are perfect for school and easy to clean. These combine utility with a sweet gesture.

Sweets and Chocolates
5/7

Sweets and Chocolates

Give toffees, chocolates or ladoos to add sweetness to this festive day. These can also be packed with the prasad.

Small toys
6/7

Small toys

Give affordable puzzles, dolls or cars. These keep kids happy and entertained. This is a cheerful gift option and easy to find in bulk for distribution.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS