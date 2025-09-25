Navratri 2025: Top 6 Delicious Recipes For Ashtami & Navmi Puja
Preparing the same traditional prasad at every household can feel repetitive and pressurizing for little kids. Creating a special prasad can make them feel happy and bring a bright smile to their faces. Here is a list of recipes you should definitely try this Kanjak Puja to make Navratri celebrations extra special.
Makhane Ki Kheer
It is a creamy pudding made from roasted fox nuts. it is rich in protein and calcium. It is a festive dessert with a sattvik touch.
Sabudana Khichdi
It is a popular fasting dish made with sago pearls. It is easy to digest and gluten-free. It can be served as a side dish in Kanjak thali.
Coconut Ladoo
These are sweet ladoos made with condensed milk and grated coconut. They are easy to prepare and packed with energy. These add a variety to the prasad platter.
Rice Kheer
This is a creamy dessert made with milk, rice and sugar. It is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts. It is a soulful addition to the menu.
Fruit Chaat
It is a refreshing mix of seasonal fruits. It balances the thali with something fresh and light. It is colorful and healthy for kids.
Singhare Ki Poori
These poori are made with water chestnut flour. They taste delicious with aloo sabzi or curd. This is a Navratri-special recipe to try!
Disclaimer
This content is intended for informational and festive purposes only. Please ensure all ingredients used in Kanjak Puja prasad are fresh and safe for consumption. Adjust recipes according to dietary restrictions and preferences of the children being served. Navratri rituals may vary by region, so follow your family traditions while preparing prasad.