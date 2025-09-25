LIVE TV
  Navratri 2025: Top 6 Delicious Recipes For Ashtami & Navmi Puja

Navratri 2025: Top 6 Delicious Recipes For Ashtami & Navmi Puja

Preparing the same traditional prasad at every household can feel repetitive and pressurizing for little kids. Creating a special prasad can make them feel happy and bring a bright smile to their faces. Here is a list of recipes you should definitely try this Kanjak Puja to make Navratri celebrations extra special.

By: Last Updated: September 25, 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
1/7

Makhane Ki Kheer
1/7

Makhane Ki Kheer

It is a creamy pudding made from roasted fox nuts. it is rich in protein and calcium. It is a festive dessert with a sattvik touch.

2/7

Sabudana Khichdi
2/7

Sabudana Khichdi

It is a popular fasting dish made with sago pearls. It is easy to digest and gluten-free. It can be served as a side dish in Kanjak thali.

3/7

Coconut Ladoo
3/7

Coconut Ladoo

These are sweet ladoos made with condensed milk and grated coconut. They are easy to prepare and packed with energy. These add a variety to the prasad platter.

4/7

Rice Kheer
4/7

Rice Kheer

This is a creamy dessert made with milk, rice and sugar. It is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts. It is a soulful addition to the menu.

5/7

Fruit Chaat
5/7

Fruit Chaat

It is a refreshing mix of seasonal fruits. It balances the thali with something fresh and light. It is colorful and healthy for kids.

6/7

Singhare Ki Poori
6/7

Singhare Ki Poori

These poori are made with water chestnut flour. They taste delicious with aloo sabzi or curd. This is a Navratri-special recipe to try!

7/7

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for informational and festive purposes only. Please ensure all ingredients used in Kanjak Puja prasad are fresh and safe for consumption. Adjust recipes according to dietary restrictions and preferences of the children being served. Navratri rituals may vary by region, so follow your family traditions while preparing prasad.

