Navratri 2025: Top Garba & Dandiya Nights in Major Cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad)

Navratri 2025 is here, and the festive vibes have already taken over cities across India. Beats of dhol, colorful chaniya cholis, garba, and dandiya nights are the heart of this nine-day celebration. Every year, major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad host grand Navratri Garba nights. And if you’re someone who is looking for the best Navratri Garba Nights for this Navratri 2025.