Navratri 2025: Top Garba & Dandiya Nights in Major Cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad)
Navratri 2025 is here, and the festive vibes have already taken over cities across India. Beats of dhol, colorful chaniya cholis, garba, and dandiya nights are the heart of this nine-day celebration. Every year, major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad host grand Navratri Garba nights. And if you’re someone who is looking for the best Navratri Garba Nights for this Navratri 2025.
Biggest Navratri Garba Night Events in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad
Here’s a list of the top Garba and Dandiya flights in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad you just can’t miss.
Navratri 2025 Garba and Dandiya Night Events in Delhi
Global Garba Festival 2025 is set to take place on 26, 27, and 28 September 2025 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. The event features big artists including Salim Sulaiman, Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Shri Indresh Upadhyay, and Geeta Jhala.
Best Garba and Dandiya Nights in Delhi 2025: Venues & Pass Details
Rock N Dhol Shubharambh is set to take place on 26, 27, and 28 September at JLN Stadium in Delhi. The event features garba with a blend of Bollywood, EDM, food stalls, and flea markets.
Navratri 2025 Garba and Dandiya Night Events in Mumbai
Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsar With Falguni Pathak is going to be held from September 23 to October 1, 2025, at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event features exclusive PODs, dazzling lights, festive decor, and an electric Garba atmosphere.
Best Garba and Dandiya Nights in Mumbai 2025: Venues & Pass Details
Dome Dandiya Nites 2025 is going to be held from September 26, 2025, to October 2, 2025, at DOME, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.
Navratri 2025 Garba and Dandiya Night Events in Ahmedabad
Rang Moral ft Aditya Gadhvi is set to take place from September 23 to October 1, 2025, at Green Andaaz Party Plot in Ahmedabad. This event is going to be filled with traditional dhol, vibrant chaniya choli, and the garba spirit of Aditya Gadhvi.
Best Garba and Dandiya Nights in Mumbai 2025: Venues & Pass Details
Shankus Dandiya at Shantigram is set to take place from September 22 to October 1, 2025, at Adani Shantigram in Ahmedabad. The artists of the event are Aishwarya Joshi, Devang Patel, Aghori Muzik, Ankit Trivedi, and many more big singers.
Disclaimer
The details about Navratri 2025 Garba and Dandiya events, including passes, timings, and venues, are based on available information and reports. Readers are advised to check the official event websites or organizers for the latest updates before making any bookings or travel plans.