Navratri Special: Five Foods That Will Keep You Energized While Fasting
Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated over a period of nine nights and it is a festival of nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. It is a period of great spiritual importance, and most of the believers are fasting in a way of worship and to clean their body and mind. This is a fastening period during which they practice a Sattvic diet which is composed of light foods which are pure and are said to bring about physical and mental sanity.
Other than normal fasting that may mean not consuming any food, the Navratri fast is more of not consuming particular types of grains, spices and processed foods, but instead making intake of fresh and healthy foods. Knowing the foods that are allowed is the key in keeping the energy and health in this blessed nine days. Let’s look at the Five Foods That Will Keep You Energized While Fasting In Navratri.
Fruits and Vegetables
Permitted as they are natural and hydrating, providing essential vitamins and minerals. Common choices like potatoes and sweet potatoes are used to prepare various savory dishes.
Specific Flours and Millets
Traditional grains like wheat and rice are avoided, so alternatives like buckwheat, water chestnut, and barnyard millets are used. These flours are the base for rotis, puris, and other staple dishes.
Dairy Products
A core component of the Navratri fast, offering protein and calcium to sustain energy. Milk, curd, paneer, and ghee are consumed in various forms, from simple drinks to rich curries.
Sabudana
A widely consumed fasting food known for its high carbohydrate content, providing a quick source of energy. It is versatile and used to make both savory khichdi and sweet desserts.
Nuts and Seeds
Excellent for snacking and adding to dishes, offering healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They help with satiety and are a good source of energy during the fasting period.