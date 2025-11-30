LIVE TV
  Nayanthara: Movies, Career Highlights & Net Worth – All You Need to Know About the Indian Actress and Producer

Nayanthara: Movies, Career Highlights & Net Worth – All You Need to Know About the Indian Actress and Producer

Discover Nayanthara’s film journey, biggest career highlights, blockbuster movies, awards, and net worth. Know everything about the Lady Superstar and her rise as a leading actress and producer in Indian cinema.

Last Updated: November 30, 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nayanthara is a superstar actress
1/7

Nayanthara is a superstar actress

She was born as Diana Mariam Kurien and made her acting debut in Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003. Nayanthara has appeared in over 75 films (in several languages) and earned the title of Lady Superstar for her achievements.

Early Breakthroughs
2/7

Early Breakthroughs

Nayanthara entered the film industry as a lead actress in Tamil film Ayya (2005), followed by Telugu Lakshmi (2006), as well as hit films like Chandramukhi and Billa. In 2011, she received the Nandi Award for best actress for her performance as Goddess Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam.

Various awards received for outstanding performances
3/7

Various awards received for outstanding performances

Throughout her career, Nayanthara has received numerous Filmfare Awards as a result of her performances in the films Raja Rani (2013), Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and Aramm (2017). Nayanthara has acted in various female-led movies, including Maya, Kolamavu Kokila and Netrikann in the recent past.

Entry into Bollywood and overall fame in India
4/7

Entry into Bollywood and overall fame in India

She made her first Bollywood film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (2023) this year, which grossed almost ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Nayanthara's success in the films Bigil and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has helped to expand her fame throughout India as a film actress.

Nayanthara as Producer
5/7

Nayanthara as Producer

Nayanthara produces movies under her production banner, Rowdy Pictures. She is compensated with ₹10 crore for every movie. Nayanthara also has access to a private jet worth ₹50 crore and has a ₹200 crore empire created through endorsements and production.

Nayanthara's Net Worth & Future Plans
6/7

Nayanthara's Net Worth & Future Plans

As of today, Nayanthara's net worth is estimated to be ₹200 crore from acting and endorsements, along with upcoming films such as The Test, and Mannaangatti Since 1960, and Raakayie. She is an extremely versatile icon, dominating South cinema.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and industry sources. Financial details such as earnings and net worth are approximate estimates and may vary. Further updates will be added as verified details emerge.

