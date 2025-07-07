LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace

Neha Dhupia’s style journey is a perfect blend of boldness, versatility and elegance.  Each look showcases a different side of her personality, proving why she remains a true style icon in the industry.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
1/7

Regal in Red

Neha turned heads in a fiery red gown at a film awards night. Her minimal accessories and bold lips perfectly matched her outfits

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
2/7

Power Suit Perfection

She redefined Boss lady vibes in a tailor ivory pant suit paired with a sleek bun. Her nude makeup shows how simplicity can be striking.

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
3/7

Ethnic Glamorous

Draped in a heavily embellished saree with dramatic earrings, she brought Royal Vibes to traditional looks. Her shining eyes at more glow and steals the show.

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
4/7

Casual Chic

Neha's effortless street style can still make a bold fashion statement.

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
5/7

Monochrome Magic

Rocking a head to toe black outfit with sharp contours, she played with layers and textures. A perfect vibe for a magazine cover.

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
6/7

Bold prints, Big impact

Neha embraced bold florals in a flowing co-ord set, paired with minimal makeup and open waves. This shows a great example of mixing comfort with couture.

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image
7/7

The Red Carpet Star

In a custom-designed gown with a dramatic cape, she looked nothing short of a fashion icon.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only and not to defame anyone.

Neha Dhupia’s Unforgettable Style Evolution: 7 Iconic Looks That Showcases Her Boldness and Grace - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?