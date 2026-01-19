Neha Kakkar EXPOSED After Candy Shop Backlash: Age, Net Worth, Love Life & Controversies Revealed

Controversies

Neha Kakkar, despite her immense popularity, has been no stranger to controversies. She recently faced widespread criticism for her performance of “Candy Shop,” with fans questioning her song choice and stage act. Over the years, she has also been involved in social media disputes with fellow artists and influencers, attracting significant public attention. Several of her live performances, including award show appearances, have been scrutinized for alleged lip-syncing or exaggerated stage antics. Additionally, some of her tracks faced temporary backlash due to plagiarism claims, though none were legally proven. These incidents, combined with the occasional online trolling, have made Neha both a celebrated and polarizing figure in the Indian music industry.