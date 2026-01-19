LIVE TV
  Neha Kakkar EXPOSED After Candy Shop Backlash: Age, Net Worth, Love Life & Controversies Revealed

Neha Kakkar, one of India’s leading playback singers, recently came under the spotlight following her controversial performance of “Candy Shop.” While Neha has built a successful career with numerous hit songs, the backlash sparked a wave of discussions among fans and critics alike. Beyond this incident, Neha’s life, career achievements, financial standing, and personal journey continue to attract public interest.

Published: January 19, 2026
Age and Early Life
Age and Early Life

Born on 6 June 1988 in Rajasthan, India, Neha Kakkar demonstrated an early interest in music. She moved to Delhi with her family to pursue her passion professionally. Her breakthrough came with participation in Indian Idol Season 2, which paved the way for a flourishing career in Bollywood playback singing.

Net Worth
Net Worth

Neha Kakkar’s estimated net worth is approximately $6 million (₹50 crore). Her income streams include playback singing, live concerts, music videos, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations, making her one of the highest-earning female singers in India.

Love Life
Love Life

Neha Kakkar is married to Rohanpreet Singh, a well-known Punjabi singer. The couple’s relationship has been widely covered in the media, and they frequently share glimpses of their personal life on social media, reflecting a strong and supportive partnership.

Controversies
Controversies

Neha Kakkar, despite her immense popularity, has been no stranger to controversies. She recently faced widespread criticism for her performance of “Candy Shop,” with fans questioning her song choice and stage act. Over the years, she has also been involved in social media disputes with fellow artists and influencers, attracting significant public attention. Several of her live performances, including award show appearances, have been scrutinized for alleged lip-syncing or exaggerated stage antics. Additionally, some of her tracks faced temporary backlash due to plagiarism claims, though none were legally proven. These incidents, combined with the occasional online trolling, have made Neha both a celebrated and polarizing figure in the Indian music industry.

Neha Kakkar Latest News
Neha Kakkar Latest News

Neha Kakkar shared a story saying she wants a break from everything. she mentioned needing distance from work, responsibilities and relationships too.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

