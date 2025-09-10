Nepal Gen Z Protest 2025: Social Media Ban Sparks National Rebellion, Vandalism, And Uprising Against Corruption And Censorship
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Imagine waking up to find your favorite social media apps banned overnight.
Instagram? Gone. TikTok? Blocked. WhatsApp? Vanished.
Now, picture this happening not in a distant dictatorship, but right in democratic Nepal. That’s exactly what happened on September 4, 2025, and what followed stunned the world.
By September 8, tens of thousands of furious, young Nepalis, mostly Gen Z, flooded the streets of Kathmandu. You might think it was just another protest, but this one took a shocking turn. When demonstrators breached Parliament barricades, the government responded with rubber bullets, tear gas, and live ammunition. At least 19 people died. Just like that, a peaceful demonstration exploded into a full-blown national rebellion.
Now you’re wondering: why the rage?
The social media ban was just the spark. What really fueled the fire was years of corruption, elitism, and a viral “Nepo Kid” trend exposing the outrageous luxury of politicians’ children. While ordinary Nepalis struggled, the elites partied and then tried to silence everyone.
By September 9, chaos reigned. Government buildings burned, curfews were ignored, and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned and fled. The army took control.
Nepal’s youth didn’t just protest. They rewrote the script.
A digital generation rose, and the world took notice.
Now here are the places that the protestors vandalised in just few snaps!
(Disclaimer: The images and information featured in this gallery are publicly available and have been sourced primarily from social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The content is shared for informational purposes only. All visual content remains the property of its original creators, and full credit is given wherever possible.)
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- Nepal Parliament
Protesters stormed Parliament, shattering glass and defacing walls—symbolizing a generation’s rejection of a system they see as broken.
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- Hilton Hotel
Seen as a luxury haven for elites, protesters vandalized the Hilton, representing resentment toward inequality and unchecked privilege amid hardship.
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- Supreme Court
Graffiti covered the court’s facade, with protestors accusing it of failing justice, especially in corruption and abuse of power cases.
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- President's Resident
Security was overwhelmed as youths threw stones, chanting slogans against political betrayal, targeting the highest symbol of authority and silence.
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- Biggest Media House, Kantipur Media Group
Once trusted, the media house was attacked over allegations of biased reporting and censorship, reflecting Gen Z’s demand for truthful journalism.
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- Party Headquater
Political party offices were torched and ransacked, viewed as epicenters of nepotism and lies, sparking raw rage from betrayed young voters.
Nepal Protest, Vandalism Done By Gen Z- Energy Minister House
Symbolizing resource mismanagement and scandals, the minister’s home was vandalized in protest of rising energy costs and elite corruption.