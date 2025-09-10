Nepal Gen Z Protest 2025: Social Media Ban Sparks National Rebellion, Vandalism, And Uprising Against Corruption And Censorship

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Imagine waking up to find your favorite social media apps banned overnight.

Instagram? Gone. TikTok? Blocked. WhatsApp? Vanished.

Now, picture this happening not in a distant dictatorship, but right in democratic Nepal. That’s exactly what happened on September 4, 2025, and what followed stunned the world.

By September 8, tens of thousands of furious, young Nepalis, mostly Gen Z, flooded the streets of Kathmandu. You might think it was just another protest, but this one took a shocking turn. When demonstrators breached Parliament barricades, the government responded with rubber bullets, tear gas, and live ammunition. At least 19 people died. Just like that, a peaceful demonstration exploded into a full-blown national rebellion.

Now you’re wondering: why the rage?

The social media ban was just the spark. What really fueled the fire was years of corruption, elitism, and a viral “Nepo Kid” trend exposing the outrageous luxury of politicians’ children. While ordinary Nepalis struggled, the elites partied and then tried to silence everyone.

By September 9, chaos reigned. Government buildings burned, curfews were ignored, and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned and fled. The army took control.

Nepal’s youth didn’t just protest. They rewrote the script.

A digital generation rose, and the world took notice.

Now here are the places that the protestors vandalised in just few snaps!

