  • Nepal’s Gen Z Protests: Thousands Storm Streets, Police Fire Bullets, Over A Dozen Killed, Check Photos

Nepal’s Gen Z Protests: Thousands Storm Streets, Police Fire Bullets, Over A Dozen Killed, Check Photos

The death toll in the ongoing Gen Z protests against corruption and Nepal’s social media ban has risen to 14 in Kathmandu, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of injured demonstrators. Clashes intensified as protesters stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, while the Nepali Army was deployed for support. Demonstrators, angered by the September 4 social media restrictions and alleged government corruption, have expanded rallies to multiple cities, with tensions escalating after violent police crackdowns and effigy burnings of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Here are the top photos from the protests that rocked the country:

September 8, 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Gen Z protests in Kathmandu death toll
1/10

Gen Z protests in Kathmandu death toll

The death toll in the Gen Z protests against corruption and the government's social media ban has risen to 14 in Kathmandu.

Nepal GenZ protests Hospitals remain under pressure
2/10

Nepal GenZ protests Hospitals remain under pressure

The deceased include six at Trauma Center, three at Civil Hospital, three at Everest Hospital, one at KMC, and one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Nepali Army deployed after GenZ protests erupt
3/10

Nepali Army deployed after GenZ protests erupt

Hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Center, are reportedly struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities.

Police fired water canons rubber bullets and tear gas on GenZ protestors
4/10

Police fired water canons rubber bullets and tear gas on GenZ protestors

The protests escalated after demonstrators stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises, prompting the deployment of the Nepali Army.

GenZ protestors accuse Nepal government of underming democraccy
5/10

GenZ protestors accuse Nepal government of underming democraccy

"Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression," protestors said.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli faces the heat
6/10

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli faces the heat

Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Kathmandu Jhapa and Pokhara witness largescale GenZ protests
7/10

Kathmandu Jhapa and Pokhara witness largescale GenZ protests

Police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters. Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured.

Social media including Faceboo Whatsapp Unstagram banned
8/10

Social media including Faceboo Whatsapp Unstagram banned

Beyond Kathmandu and Jhapa, Gen Z youths also staged protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj, and Biratnagar

Beyond social media ban protestors are also fighting against the corruption in Nepal
9/10

Beyond social media ban protestors are also fighting against the corruption in Nepal

Officials described the protests as highly tense, with security forces struggling to restore order. Protests against the government’s social media ban have intensified since September 4.

GenZ protestors storm restricted zones and the Federal Parliament
10/10

GenZ protestors storm restricted zones and the Federal Parliament

The protests escalated after demonstrators stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises, prompting the deployment of the Nepali Army.

