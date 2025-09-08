Nepal’s Gen Z Protests: Thousands Storm Streets, Police Fire Bullets, Over A Dozen Killed, Check Photos

The death toll in the ongoing Gen Z protests against corruption and Nepal’s social media ban has risen to 14 in Kathmandu, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of injured demonstrators. Clashes intensified as protesters stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, while the Nepali Army was deployed for support. Demonstrators, angered by the September 4 social media restrictions and alleged government corruption, have expanded rallies to multiple cities, with tensions escalating after violent police crackdowns and effigy burnings of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Here are the top photos from the protests that rocked the country: