Nepal’s Gen Z Protests: Thousands Storm Streets, Police Fire Bullets, Over A Dozen Killed, Check Photos
The death toll in the ongoing Gen Z protests against corruption and Nepal’s social media ban has risen to 14 in Kathmandu, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of injured demonstrators. Clashes intensified as protesters stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, while the Nepali Army was deployed for support. Demonstrators, angered by the September 4 social media restrictions and alleged government corruption, have expanded rallies to multiple cities, with tensions escalating after violent police crackdowns and effigy burnings of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Here are the top photos from the protests that rocked the country:
Gen Z protests in Kathmandu death toll
Nepal GenZ protests Hospitals remain under pressure
The deceased include six at Trauma Center, three at Civil Hospital, three at Everest Hospital, one at KMC, and one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.
Nepali Army deployed after GenZ protests erupt
Hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Center, are reportedly struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities.
Police fired water canons rubber bullets and tear gas on GenZ protestors
GenZ protestors accuse Nepal government of underming democraccy
"Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression," protestors said.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli faces the heat
Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Kathmandu Jhapa and Pokhara witness largescale GenZ protests
Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured.
Social media including Faceboo Whatsapp Unstagram banned
Beyond Kathmandu and Jhapa, Gen Z youths also staged protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj, and Biratnagar
Beyond social media ban protestors are also fighting against the corruption in Nepal
Officials described the protests as highly tense, with security forces struggling to restore order. Protests against the government’s social media ban have intensified since September 4.
GenZ protestors storm restricted zones and the Federal Parliament
