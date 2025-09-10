Nepal Unrest, Timeline: Nepal’s Trajectory From Monarchy To Democracy, In Pics

The Nepal Army took control of Kathmandu airport and secured Singhdurbar, the country’s main government secretariat, after protesters set fire to houses inside the complex. Soldiers evacuated agitators before moving in and later stopped attempts to vandalise the gate of the Pashupatinath Temple.

Earlier, the army announced that it would formally assume security responsibilities from 10 pm on Tuesday to control the escalating violence. The move came after days of protests that spread across major cities. Officials said the measures aimed to restore law and order in the violence-hit capital and other sensitive areas.

Army Statement on Security Measures

The Directorate of Public Relations and Information of the Nepal Army issued a statement addressing the situation. It warned that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.”

The statement further added that all security agencies, including the army, would be mobilised if unrest continued. Officials urged citizens to cooperate with security forces and avoid destructive activities. The announcement marked one of the strongest interventions by the Nepal Army since protests intensified against the government, raising concerns over stability and public safety.

Devotees from Gujarat Stranded in Nepal

Over 40 people from Bhavnagar’s Nari village in Gujarat have been trapped in Nepal amid the ongoing violence, local officials confirmed.

The group had travelled to Nepal on a religious pilgrimage when protests turned violent. Local corporator Upendra Singh contacted the stranded devotees and confirmed their safety. He then informed local MLA Jitubhai Vaghani, who immediately reached out to the group over the phone. Vaghani assured them of full support and said he has already briefed the Gujarat Chief Minister. He also updated the Indian government about their condition, stressing the urgent need for assistance.