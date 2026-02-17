Netflix Biggest Films 2026: From High-Octane Adventures To Emotional Dramas, These Buzz-Worthy Releases Are A Must-Watch
Netflix’s 2026 lineup is a powerhouse of cinematic variety, blending star-studded thrillers and nostalgic sequels. From high-octane action to heartfelt dramas, these six films represent the platform’s most essential must-watch releases.
The Rip
Trust among a specialized narcotics unit frays when a team of Miami cops discovers $20 million in drug cartel cash during a raid. As outside forces move in, partners played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must decide who to trust to survive the night.
War Machine
A routine U.S. Army Ranger training exercise turns into a nightmare when a squad, led by a tough veteran (Alan Ritchson), is hunted by an unstoppable mechanical threat. The recruits must move beyond their training to survive a high-tech enemy that is faster and smarter than anything they’ve ever faced.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Benoit Blanc travels to a small parish in upstate New York to investigate the "impossible" murder of a divisive priest killed during a locked-room church service. The investigation uncovers a web of secrets involving missing inheritances, hidden sins, and a congregation full of suspects.
K-Pop Demon Hunters
The members of a world-famous K-Pop girl group lead secret double lives as high-tech hunters who protect the world from ancient, soul-draining spirits. Their bond is put to the test when a rival boy band emerges, hiding a demonic secret that threatens to destroy the human world.
Dhurandhar
After a record-shattering ₹1,300 crore theatrical run, this high-stakes espionage thriller follows an undercover Indian agent (Ranveer Singh) infiltrating the dangerous underworld of Karachi to dismantle a global terror network. The film is currently trending at #1 in over 20 countries on Netflix and is available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.