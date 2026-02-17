Netflix Biggest Films 2026: From High-Octane Adventures To Emotional Dramas, These Buzz-Worthy Releases Are A Must-Watch

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar

After a record-shattering ₹1,300 crore theatrical run, this high-stakes espionage thriller follows an undercover Indian agent (Ranveer Singh) infiltrating the dangerous underworld of Karachi to dismantle a global terror network. The film is currently trending at #1 in over 20 countries on Netflix and is available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.