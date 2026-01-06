LIVE TV
Netflix has completed 10 years in India, and over the decade, some shows didn’t just trend — they owned the internet, rewrote pop culture, and became binge legends. From dark thrillers to dreamy romances, these series are among the most-watched and talked-about Netflix titles in India ever.

Published By: Published: January 6, 2026 18:07:30 IST
Wednesday
Netflix Completes 10 Years In India - Most Watched Series and Movies Ever

Wednesday

Dark, quirky, and instantly iconic, Wednesday turned gothic vibes into mainstream obsession. Jenna Ortega’s cold stare, deadpan humor, and viral dance made it a global—and Indian—favorite.

Adolescence
Adolescence

Raw and emotionally intense, Adolescence struck a chord with young viewers in India. Its honest portrayal of teenage struggles made it highly relatable and widely binge-watched.

Stranger Things
Stranger Things

A complete pop-culture phenomenon, Stranger Things blended nostalgia, horror, and friendship perfectly. Each season broke viewership records and built a massive Indian fanbase.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Disturbing yet unmissable, this true-crime series shocked viewers worldwide. Its chilling storytelling and Evan Peters’ performance kept Indian audiences hooked despite the dark theme.

Bridgerton
Bridgerton

Luxury, romance, and scandal — Bridgerton became a comfort-watch favorite in India. Its bold storytelling and glamorous aesthetics made it hugely rewatchable.

The Queen’s Gambit
The Queen’s Gambit

Unexpectedly addictive, this chess drama took India by surprise. Its powerful female lead, clean storytelling, and classy visuals turned it into a global hit.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

