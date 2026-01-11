LIVE TV
  • Netflix New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies, Web Series & K-Dramas

Netflix New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies, Web Series & K-Dramas

Netflix is all set with new releases including K-dramas, J-dramas, reality dating shows and many more! From intense mysteries to romantic stories, the variety is massive.

Published By: Published: January 11, 2026 18:58:13 IST
Netflix Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026)
1/8
Netflix Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026)

Here's a list of some of the best movies and web series releasing on Netflix this week.

Monday Night Raw: 2026- January 12
2/8

Monday Night Raw: 2026- January 12

WWE's iconic weekly wrestling show arrives as part of Netflix's live sports entertainment lineup. It features high-energy matches, dramatic rivalries and major storyline twists.

The Boyfriend Season 2- January 13
3/8

The Boyfriend Season 2- January 13

It is a reality dating show where men live together in a snowy, isolated location. Relationships evolve under emotional pressure and harsh weather conditions.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web- January 14
4/8

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web- January 14

It is a high-stakes Hindi crime thriller packed with suspense and power struggles. Its star actor is Emraan Hashmi. It explores the underground world of smuggling, betrayal and crime networks.

Veronica Mars- Season 1-3- January 14
5/8

Veronica Mars- Season 1-3- January 14

It is a cult-favorite high school detective drama finally leads on Netflix. It follows a sharp, fearless teen solving crimes while navigating personal drama.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials- January 15
6/8

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials- January 15

It is a mystery series adapted from Agatha Christie's classic novel. it centers around secret societies, suspicious deaths and hidden motives.

Gimbak and Onigiri- January 12
7/8

Gimbak and Onigiri- January 12

It is a heartwarming cross-cultural J-drama romance that blends Korean and Japanese cultures beautifully. The story revolves around food, emotions and unexpected love between two individuals from different backgrounds.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

