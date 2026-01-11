Netflix New Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026): Latest Movies, Web Series & K-Dramas
Netflix is all set with new releases including K-dramas, J-dramas, reality dating shows and many more! From intense mysteries to romantic stories, the variety is massive.
Netflix Releases This Week (12 January-18 January, 2026)
Here's a list of some of the best movies and web series releasing on Netflix this week.
Monday Night Raw: 2026- January 12
WWE's iconic weekly wrestling show arrives as part of Netflix's live sports entertainment lineup. It features high-energy matches, dramatic rivalries and major storyline twists.
The Boyfriend Season 2- January 13
It is a reality dating show where men live together in a snowy, isolated location. Relationships evolve under emotional pressure and harsh weather conditions.
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web- January 14
It is a high-stakes Hindi crime thriller packed with suspense and power struggles. Its star actor is Emraan Hashmi. It explores the underground world of smuggling, betrayal and crime networks.
Veronica Mars- Season 1-3- January 14
It is a cult-favorite high school detective drama finally leads on Netflix. It follows a sharp, fearless teen solving crimes while navigating personal drama.
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials- January 15
It is a mystery series adapted from Agatha Christie's classic novel. it centers around secret societies, suspicious deaths and hidden motives.
Gimbak and Onigiri- January 12
It is a heartwarming cross-cultural J-drama romance that blends Korean and Japanese cultures beautifully. The story revolves around food, emotions and unexpected love between two individuals from different backgrounds.
