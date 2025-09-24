Netflix Series Everyone’s Binge-Watching Right Now

Netflix’s latest lineup has viewers hooked with diverse and thrilling stories. Billionaires’ Bunker dives into the dark secrets of the ultra-rich, while Black Rabbit delivers gripping performances by Jason Bateman and Jude Law. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty blends history and culinary drama, and Wednesday’s second season continues Addams-family mysteries. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black and the chilling Haunted Hotel add drama and horror to this binge-worthy mix.