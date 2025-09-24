Netflix Series Everyone’s Binge-Watching Right Now

LIVE TV
Netflix’s latest lineup has viewers hooked with diverse and thrilling stories. Billionaires’ Bunker dives into the dark secrets of the ultra-rich, while Black Rabbit delivers gripping performances by Jason Bateman and Jude Law. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty blends history and culinary drama, and Wednesday’s second season continues Addams-family mysteries. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black and the chilling Haunted Hotel add drama and horror to this binge-worthy mix.

Billionaires' Bunker
1/7

Billionaires' Bunker

A gripping drama following the ultra-rich and their dark secrets, this series is captivating viewers worldwide.

Black Rabbit
2/7

Black Rabbit

A limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, mixing suspense and psychological intrigue with top performances.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
3/7

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

A unique blend of historical drama with culinary twists, this series surprises with its inventive storytelling.

Wednesday
4/7

Wednesday

The much-awaited second season of Wednesday returns, continuing the supernatural mysteries of Wednesday Addams.

Beauty in Black
5/7

Beauty in Black

Tyler Perry’s hit series returns with more drama and gripping storylines around complicated female protagonists.

Haunted Hotel
6/7

Haunted Hotel

Supernatural suspense and eerie mysteries keep viewers hooked to this new horror series about a haunted hotel.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Series details are based on currently available descriptions and reports. Storylines, cast, or release schedules may change over time. Viewer preferences may vary; content suitability depends on individual taste.

