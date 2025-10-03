LIVE TV
  • Netflix ‘The Game’ Actress Shraddha Srinath Inspired Hot & Sexy Office Wear Outfits

Netflix ‘The Game’ Actress Shraddha Srinath Inspired Hot & Sexy Office Wear Outfits

Actress Shraddha Srinath is winning hearts with her new Netflix’s ‘The Game: You Never Play Alone.’ The actor plays a nationally acclaimed game developer in the series. From bold pantsuits to chic formal dress, Shraddha Srinath gives major inspiration for office wear looks.

By: Last Updated: October 3, 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Shraddha Srinath Hot and Sexy Pics
1/8

Shraddha Srinath Hot and Sexy Pics

Let’s take a look at Shraddha Srinath inspired hot and sexy office wear outfits that are worth stealing.

Shraddha Srinath in Boss Babe Era
2/8

Shraddha Srinath in Boss Babe Era

Shraddha Srinath looks hot in a black suit featuring a matching bralette and straight trousers. She paired it with a black coat with side gold embellished design.

Shraddha Srinath in Black Maxi Dress
3/8

Shraddha Srinath in Black Maxi Dress

Shraddha Srinath looks gorgeous in a black maxi dress with a deep V neckline. She accessorized it with golden earrings.

Shraddha Srinath in Power Suit
4/8

Shraddha Srinath in Power Suit

Shraddha Srinath looks absolutely stunning in a black top with off shoulders. She paired it with a matching straight trousers.

Shraddha Srinath in Green Dress
5/8

Shraddha Srinath in Green Dress

Shraddha Srinath looks screaming hot in a green dress with bold cutouts around the waistline. She opts for minimal makeup and gold earrings.

Shraddha Srinath in White Top & Skirt
6/8

Shraddha Srinath in White Top & Skirt

Shraddha Srinath looks like a diva in a white top with ruffle sleeves and a deep neckline. She paired it with a matching skirt.

Shraddha Srinath in Floral Dress
7/8

Shraddha Srinath in Floral Dress

Shraddha Srinath stuns in a maxi dress with a floral print and a deep and halter neckline. She paired it with minimal jewellery.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The fashion choices mentioned in this photo gallery are for style inspiration only. The looks are curated from Shraddha Srinath’s public appearances and photoshoots. We do not intend to objectify or misrepresent the actress in any manner.

