Netflix ‘The Game’ Actress Shraddha Srinath Inspired Hot & Sexy Office Wear Outfits
Actress Shraddha Srinath is winning hearts with her new Netflix’s ‘The Game: You Never Play Alone.’ The actor plays a nationally acclaimed game developer in the series. From bold pantsuits to chic formal dress, Shraddha Srinath gives major inspiration for office wear looks.
Shraddha Srinath Hot and Sexy Pics
Let’s take a look at Shraddha Srinath inspired hot and sexy office wear outfits that are worth stealing.
Shraddha Srinath in Boss Babe Era
Shraddha Srinath looks hot in a black suit featuring a matching bralette and straight trousers. She paired it with a black coat with side gold embellished design.
Shraddha Srinath in Black Maxi Dress
Shraddha Srinath looks gorgeous in a black maxi dress with a deep V neckline. She accessorized it with golden earrings.
Shraddha Srinath in Power Suit
Shraddha Srinath looks absolutely stunning in a black top with off shoulders. She paired it with a matching straight trousers.
Shraddha Srinath in Green Dress
Shraddha Srinath looks screaming hot in a green dress with bold cutouts around the waistline. She opts for minimal makeup and gold earrings.
Shraddha Srinath in White Top & Skirt
Shraddha Srinath looks like a diva in a white top with ruffle sleeves and a deep neckline. She paired it with a matching skirt.
Shraddha Srinath in Floral Dress
Shraddha Srinath stuns in a maxi dress with a floral print and a deep and halter neckline. She paired it with minimal jewellery.
Disclaimer
The fashion choices mentioned in this photo gallery are for style inspiration only. The looks are curated from Shraddha Srinath’s public appearances and photoshoots. We do not intend to objectify or misrepresent the actress in any manner.