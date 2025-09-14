LIVE TV
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
Netflix Upcoming Releases This Week: 16 Sept- 22 Sept 2025 Must Watch Series & Movies

Are you ready for a week full of romance and mysteries? This week’s releases have got you covered! Netflix is packed with new dramas, rom-coms, thrillers and horror sequels. Whether you’re in the mood for emotional stories or light-hearted laughs, here is a list of 6 new shows and movies releasing this week on Netflix!

The Bads of Bollywood
1/7

The Bads of Bollywood- September 18, 2025

It is an Indian drama full of betrayals and dark side of stardom. It is perfect for those who love crime and drama with a desi twist!

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel
2/7

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel- September 18, 2025

It is a romantic drama set in a mysterious seaside hotel. It explores romance vs friendship, with a lot of humor. It is for those who prefer light-hearted binge.

Same Day with Someone
3/7

Same Day with Someone- September 18, 2025

It is a feel good rom-com series, revolving around two strangers who keep crossing paths on the same day. It is full of coincidences and sweet vibes!

My Lovely Liar
4/7

My Lovely Liar- September 19, 2025

It is a k-drama style mystery-romance, following a woman who can detect lies. Expect a mix of romance, suspense and emotional twists. You should definitely watch this if you love k-dramas!

28 Years Later
5/7

28 Years Later- September 20, 2025 (Movie)

It is a chilling horror sequel of the apocalyptic "28 Days/Weeks" universe. It is really dark and intense, full of survival horror vibes.

She Said Maybe
6/7

She Said Maybe- September 19, 2025 (Movie)

It is a romantic drama film which centers on second chances in love and the courage to say "yes". It is a great cozy mid-week watch.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

