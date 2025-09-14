Netflix Upcoming Releases This Week: 16 Sept- 22 Sept 2025 Must Watch Series & Movies
Are you ready for a week full of romance and mysteries? This week’s releases have got you covered! Netflix is packed with new dramas, rom-coms, thrillers and horror sequels. Whether you’re in the mood for emotional stories or light-hearted laughs, here is a list of 6 new shows and movies releasing this week on Netflix!
The Bads of Bollywood- September 18, 2025
It is an Indian drama full of betrayals and dark side of stardom. It is perfect for those who love crime and drama with a desi twist!
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel- September 18, 2025
It is a romantic drama set in a mysterious seaside hotel. It explores romance vs friendship, with a lot of humor. It is for those who prefer light-hearted binge.
Same Day with Someone- September 18, 2025
It is a feel good rom-com series, revolving around two strangers who keep crossing paths on the same day. It is full of coincidences and sweet vibes!
My Lovely Liar- September 19, 2025
It is a k-drama style mystery-romance, following a woman who can detect lies. Expect a mix of romance, suspense and emotional twists. You should definitely watch this if you love k-dramas!
28 Years Later- September 20, 2025 (Movie)
It is a chilling horror sequel of the apocalyptic "28 Days/Weeks" universe. It is really dark and intense, full of survival horror vibes.
She Said Maybe- September 19, 2025 (Movie)
It is a romantic drama film which centers on second chances in love and the courage to say "yes". It is a great cozy mid-week watch.
