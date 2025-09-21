LIVE TV
  Top 6 Web series Streaming on Netflix To Binge-Watch This Week: Everyone is Talking About

Top 6 Web series Streaming on Netflix To Binge-Watch This Week: Everyone is Talking About

Looking for your next binge-watch? We have got you covered! Netflix keeps bringing new additions from thrilling mysteries to feel good dramas! These series are addictive and perfect for a fun escape from everyday life. Here is a list of top 6 web series trending on Netflix this week:

September 21, 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Beauty in Black
1/7

Beauty in Black

It is a stylish drama that blends glam with mystery. It includes hidden secrets and strong characters. It is perfect for those who enjoy suspense with elegance.

Black Rabbit on Netflix
2/7

Black Rabbit

It is a dark and edgy series, exploring themes like betrayal, friendship and survival. It is full of powerful performances and raw emotions.

Wednesday on Netflix
3/7

Wednesday

It is a Netflix hit with a mix of comedy, gothic vibes and mystery. It is a great choice if you like quirky plots with a thrilling suspense.

Adolescence on Netflix
4/7

Adolescence

It is a relatable and nostalgic show for every viewer. It captures the beauty and struggles of teenage years. It is a perfect light watch for weekends.

The Hunting Wives on Netflix
5/7

The Hunting Wives

It is a show full of suspense, drama and shocking turns. It revolves around women leading double lives. It is perfect for those who like dark and juicy storytelling.

Squid Game on Netflix
6/7

Squid Game

It is a South Korean survival drama with shocking twists and intense visuals. It is a must-watch for those who love drama and thrill.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

