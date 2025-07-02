Live Tv
  Netflix's Space Film Collection: Discover The Wonders Of Universe

Netflix’s Space Film Collection: Discover The Wonders Of Universe

Space movies captivate audiences with visually stunning depiction of the Cosmos and thought provoking universe. They open combine action adventure and philosophical themes inspiring wonder and curiosity about the mysteries of the universe, wild depicting dystopian futures, alien encounters, or heroic space missions.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
1/7

Spaceman

The movie is based on an astronaut sent on a mission to the edge of the solar system who encounters a creature that helps him resolve his earthly problems.

2/7

Stowaway

A three person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on the board.

3/7

The midnight sky

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the arctic, as he races to stop sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

4/7

The wondering earth

With the sun dying out, a group of brave astronauts sets out to find a new planet for the whole human race.

5/7

Oxygen

A woman wakes in a cryogenic chamber with no recollection of how she got there. As she is running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

6/7

Captain nova

A fighter pilot travels back in time to save the future world from environmental disaster, but a side-effect turns her young again and no-one takes her seriously.

7/7

Orbiter 9

Helen has lived on a spaceship since birth 20 years ago. She meets her first human besides her dead parents, when Alex repairs the oxygen supply. Things were not like what they seemed.

Disclaimer: The information provided about space movies there for general entertainment purposes is only. It's recommended to verify information through official sources or relevant authorities for the most up to date and accurate details.

