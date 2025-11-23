Netra Mantena – Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Couple Hosts an Million-Dollar Royal-Style Celebration in Udaipur
Experience the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, featuring star performances, lavish decor, a special welcome for Donald Trump Jr., and stunning Haldi and Sangeet moments.
A Royal Mandap Adorned With Bouquets and Bouquets of Red Roses
The wedding mandap is a spectacular display of crimson flowers, gold detailing, and a luxury palace-themed decor, along with the flowers and vibrant colors to set the royal tone of the ceremony space.
A Beautiful Flashback of the Couple’s Fairytale Proposal
Prior to the regal and grand festivities in Udaipur, the couple shared a dreamy coastal proposal moment, which was perfectly picturesque, emotional, and super romantic with soft pastels, gentle waves, sunset views.
Bride and Groom Make a Heartwarming Traditional Entry
The bride and groom entered to the ceremony surrounded by immediate family and blessings. The bride was wearing a elegant pastel outfit and the groom was in an elegant sherwani, both blending tradition with modern elegance as they moved into the rituals of their wedding.
Star-Studded Welcome to the Event, Including Grand Entry by Donald Trump Jr.
The couple graciously welcomed a number of high-profile wedding guests at the Udaipur venue, including Donald Trump Jr. arriving beneath tightened security and decorated in traditional hospitality.Making the regal palace and ceremonial welcome exceptionally extra glamorous.
Stars Set the Stage on Fire With Energy-Packed Performances
The Sangeet night took on another level of grand and entertainment with amazing performances by star guests. Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, and Neha Kakkar delightfully lit up the crowd with dance and musical acts, making for a night of the most memorable performances of the wedding.
Bright Yellow Decor & Fun Rituals Highlight the Haldi Event
The Haldi ceremony was full of laughter, turmeric rituals, marigold décor and carefree moments with friends and family. The couple both glowed in simple, bright yellow outfits, while family members and friends applied haldi, danced around, and engaged in fun rituals such as throwing flower petals in their direction as a celebration of love and new beginnings.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and social media updates. It is for informational purposes only, and all images, events, and details belong to their respective owners.