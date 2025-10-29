New JioHotstar Release This Weekend: Lokah, Mahabharata, The Kardashians S7 Can be Your Next Watch
This weekend, the OTT streaming platform, JioHotstar brings a mix of epic drama, celebrity reality, and gripping storytelling with new releases including Lokah, Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh, The Kardashians Season 7.
New OTT Releases on JioHotstar
Here's a list of new ott release this weekend that you can enjoy on OTT platform Jiohotstar.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Lokah Chapter is going to be released on JioHotstar on October 31, 2025. The story revolves around a young woman who arrives in Bengaluru with a daring mission in mind. Her neighbour unmasked the mystery about her, which led to dramatic twists.
Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh
Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh has released on October 25, 2025. JioHotstar has brings AI version of Mahabharata with contemporary twist with a blend of religious drama.
Welcome to Derry
Welcome to Derry is already making round on the Jiohotstar as the epic movie released on October 27, 2025. The story shows the Derry's cursed history from 1962 featuring dark twisted secrets.
M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0, a sci-thriller, is now available for streaming on Jiohotstar. Two years afte M3GAN caused havoc, her creator, Gemma, brings her back to life to stop Amelia, a powerful military robot created by a dense company.
The Kardashians- Season 7
The Kardashians- Season 7, famous TV reality show is now available to watch on JioHotstar. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Krish Jenner are back with their twisted life moments.