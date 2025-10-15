New OTT Releases (Oct 15-Oct 19): Final Destination, Our Fault to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
Latest OTT Release: We are here to give you the latest update on new OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema. These series will pack your week with thrillers, romance, vampire scares, and comedy drama. So here is a list of the latest OTT releases from October 14 to October 19, which you can add to your watchlist.
Take a look at the full list of new OTT releases from October 14 to October 19 that are streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
Loot Season 3 (October 15)
Loot Season 3 is all set to stream on October 15, 2025, on the OTT platform Apple TV+. Molly Wells returns with another ride mix of emotions and humor. After flying away on her private jet at the end of season 2, she’s trying to get her life back on track. The cast members include Maya Rudolph, Nat Faxon, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, and Ron Funches.
Final Destination: Bloodlines (October 16)
Final Destination: Bloodlines is going to stream on October 16, 2025, on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The movie revolves around a college student who sees visions related to her grandmother Iris, who once prevented a 1969 disaster. She tries to break the chain of scary deaths that are connected to each other. The cast are Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Gabrielle Rose, and others.
Our Fault (October 16)
Our Fault is making a return with the final chapter on October 16, 2025, on the OTT platform Prime Video. Noah and Nick reunite after four years apart, which unwraps multiple intense feelings, unresolved emotions, and the dynamics of their relationship. The lead members are Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.
The Diplomat season 3 (October 16)
The Diplomat season 3 is going to stream on October 16, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. Politics becomes more chaotic following Grace Penn's becoming president after the death of the former President. The star cast includes Keri Russell, Allison Janney, and Rufus Sewell.
Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas (October 17)
Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas is set to release on October 17, 2025, on the OTT platform ZEE5. Chaotic scenes occur after the mysterious disappearance of a young woman. The case takes more darker turn, which reveals more crime cases involving prostitution. The cast includes Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar.
Disclaimer
The information about OTT releases, streaming platforms, and dates is based on available updates at the time of writing. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest schedules and availability.