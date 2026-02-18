LIVE TV
  New OTT Releases This Friday (Feb 20, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ & More | Latest Movies And Web Series List

New OTT Releases This Friday (Feb 20, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ & More | Latest Movies And Web Series List

This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of thrillers, crime dramas and entertaining series for binge-watchers. Major streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and JioHotstar are rolling out fresh content. From suspense-filled investigations to light-hearted and animated storytelling, viewers have diverse options. 

Published: February 18, 2026 17:20:33 IST
Movies & Web Series Releasing This Friday on OTT (20 February, 2026)
New OTT Releases This Friday (Feb 20, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ & More | Latest Movies And Web Series List

Movies & Web Series Releasing This Friday on OTT (20 February, 2026)

Here's the list of the top 5 OTT releases this friday on 20 February, 2026.

Strip Law (Netflix)
Strip Law (Netflix)

Animated legal comedy set in chaotic Las Vegas courts. It follows bizarre cases and eccentric characters.

Lucky The Superstar (JioHotstar)
Lucky The Superstar (JioHotstar)

A heartwarming Tamil comedy-drama following a stray puppy who inadvertently changes the lives of everyone she meets, eventually triggering a massive political storm that leads to a powerful social message.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 (Apple TV+)
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Garner returns as Hannah in this sequel season. Five years after the events of Season 1, Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey are finally reunited with Owen.

Rakshasa (ZEE5)
Rakshasa (ZEE5)

This Kannada original web series is a gritty psychological crime thriller. It follows a vulnerable yet disciplined police officer caught in a web of crime, duty, and morality.

Hot Spot 2 Much (Amazon Prime Video)
Hot Spot 2 Much (Amazon Prime Video)

It is an adult comedy series exploring modern relationships, desire and social boundaries. It is known for its bold storytelling and provocative themes.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

