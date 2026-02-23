LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • New OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23–March 1, 2026): Blockbuster Movies And Binge-Worthy Series Arrive On Netflix, Prime Video And More

New OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23–March 1, 2026): Blockbuster Movies And Binge-Worthy Series Arrive On Netflix, Prime Video And More

The current week offers a complete range of binge-watching options through its three streaming platforms Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, which present content from Regency-era romance and high-seas pirate action to military tributes and psychological puzzles.

Published By: Published: February 23, 2026 13:01:06 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 2)
1/6
.

Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 2)

Benedict Bridgerton’s search for the mysterious "Lady in Silver" intensifies as he navigates high-society masquerades and unexpected sparks. The Cinderella-esque conclusion explores whether he can find his mystery woman and bridge the gap between their different worlds.

You Might Be Interested In
The Bluff
2/6
The Bluff

The Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, a former pirate queen named Ercell must take up arms again to protect her family from a vengeful past. This gritty action-thriller follows her transformation back into a warrior when a ruthless captain threatens everything she loves.

Ikkis
3/6
Ikkis

Ikkis

Based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, this war drama chronicles the youngest-ever recipient of India’s Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it captures the intense Battle of Basantar and the heroic sacrifice of a 21-year-old soldier.

You Might Be Interested In
Paradise (Season 2)
4/6
Paradise (Season 2)

Paradise (Season 2)

Special Agent Xavier Collins ventures from the safety of an underground bunker into the shattered surface world to find his "dead" wife. The sci-fi thriller returns with high stakes as he uncovers deeper conspiracies behind the doomsday event that ruined the planet.

One Battle After Another
5/6
One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a retired revolutionary living in seclusion with his daughter until a deranged nemesis resurfaces. This award-winning satirical actioner explores the fallout of radical activism and a father’s desperate fight to keep his family safe.

You Might Be Interested In
Krantijyoti Vidyalay
6/6
Krantijyoti Vidyalay

Krantijyoti Vidyalay

A dedicated principal fights to save his 90-year-old Marathi-medium school from a corrupt politician who wants to replace it with an English-medium institution. He reunites seven former students to protect their alma mater, highlighting the battle for regional culture and identity.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS