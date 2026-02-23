New OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23–March 1, 2026): Blockbuster Movies And Binge-Worthy Series Arrive On Netflix, Prime Video And More
The current week offers a complete range of binge-watching options through its three streaming platforms Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, which present content from Regency-era romance and high-seas pirate action to military tributes and psychological puzzles.
Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 2)
Benedict Bridgerton’s search for the mysterious "Lady in Silver" intensifies as he navigates high-society masquerades and unexpected sparks. The Cinderella-esque conclusion explores whether he can find his mystery woman and bridge the gap between their different worlds.
The Bluff
Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, a former pirate queen named Ercell must take up arms again to protect her family from a vengeful past. This gritty action-thriller follows her transformation back into a warrior when a ruthless captain threatens everything she loves.
Ikkis
Based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, this war drama chronicles the youngest-ever recipient of India’s Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it captures the intense Battle of Basantar and the heroic sacrifice of a 21-year-old soldier.
Paradise (Season 2)
Special Agent Xavier Collins ventures from the safety of an underground bunker into the shattered surface world to find his "dead" wife. The sci-fi thriller returns with high stakes as he uncovers deeper conspiracies behind the doomsday event that ruined the planet.
One Battle After Another
Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a retired revolutionary living in seclusion with his daughter until a deranged nemesis resurfaces. This award-winning satirical actioner explores the fallout of radical activism and a father’s desperate fight to keep his family safe.
Krantijyoti Vidyalay
A dedicated principal fights to save his 90-year-old Marathi-medium school from a corrupt politician who wants to replace it with an English-medium institution. He reunites seven former students to protect their alma mater, highlighting the battle for regional culture and identity.