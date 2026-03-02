LIVE TV
  • New OTT Releases This Week (March 2–8): Subedaar To Boyfriend On Demand — Your Binge List Is Ready!

New OTT Releases This Week (March 2–8): Subedaar To Boyfriend On Demand — Your Binge List Is Ready!

March kicks off with a high-octane mix of gritty Indian action, reimagined British icons, and heartfelt K-drama. From silent cinematic experiments to inspiring biopics, here are this week’s must-watch OTT releases.

Published: March 2, 2026 08:48:46 IST
Young Sherlock: Amazon Prime Video
1/5
Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Guy Ritchie, this origin story features a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes caught in a murder mystery at Oxford University. The investigation forced him to use his raw deductive skills to uncover a global conspiracy that shapes his future rivalry with James Moriarty.

Subedaar: Amazon Prime Video
2/5
Subedaar

Subedaar: Amazon Prime Video

Anil Kapoor stars as a retired soldier who struggles to adapt to civilian life while attempting to mend a fractured relationship with his daughter. His quiet life is upended when he is forced to take up arms once again to protect his community from a local mining kingpin.

Hello Bachhon: Netflix
3/5
Hello Bachhon

Hello Bachhon: Netflix

Inspired by the life of Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, this biographical drama follows a small-town teacher’s journey to make quality education accessible. It highlights his fight against the high-pressure coaching industry and his rise as a revolutionary figure in India’s ed-tech landscape.

Boyfriend on Demand: Netflix
4/5
Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend on Demand: Netflix

In this romantic comedy, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays an exhausted webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating subscription to escape the stress of real life. However, her reality begins to blur as she develops deep feelings for her digital "boyfriend" (Seo In-guk) across various simulated worlds.

Gandhi Talks: ZEE5
5/5
Gandhi talks

Gandhi Talks: ZEE5

This unique silent film follows an unemployed graduate who crosses paths with a wealthy businessman and a petty thief in a series of comedic and dramatic events. Backed by a powerful A.R. Rahman score, the story explores modern morality and the value of the man featured on our currency.

