TRENDING |
  • New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend: 5 New Films and Series to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki & More | Entertainment Guide

New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend: 5 New Films and Series to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki & More | Entertainment Guide

Don’t miss this weekend’s hottest new shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more! Binge-worthy thrillers, dramas and comedies are dropping this weekend- here’s what to watch first. From gripping mysteries to epic adventures, these OTT releases are too good to skip. Your weekend plans just got better with these must-watch shows and seasons.

Published By: Published: March 13, 2026 13:56:25 IST
What to watch this weekend?
1/7
New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend: 5 New Films and Series to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki & More | Entertainment Guide

What to watch this weekend?

Here's a list of the top 5 latest OTT releases you should definitely watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more.

One Piece Season 2 on Netflix
2/7

One Piece Season 2 on Netflix

The second season of the live‑action One Piece series has been released on Netflix, continuing Luffy and the Straw Hat crew’s high‑seas adventures.

Aspirants Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video
3/7

Aspirants Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

The third season of the popular UPSC‑centred drama Aspirants is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, bringing back Abhilash and friends with new challenges.

Phantom Lawyer on Netflix (and Viki)
4/7

Phantom Lawyer on Netflix (and Viki)

Phantom Lawyer is available on Netflix (and also on Viki), a Korean fantasy legal drama about a lawyer who begins seeing ghost clients as he navigates unusual legal cases.

Local Times on Amazon Prime Video
5/7

Local Times on Amazon Prime Video

Local Times is dropping on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2026. It’s a Tamil comedy‑drama about four friends trying to save a struggling local newspaper.

That Night on Netflix
6/7

That Night on Netflix

That Night is premiering on Netflix this weekend. The thriller follows a single mother whose holiday takes a dark turn and leads to a tense mystery she must unravel.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided about OTT releases, including show titles, streaming platforms, and release dates, is based on publicly available sources at the time of publication. Availability may vary by region, and content schedules are subject to change by the platforms. This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only.

